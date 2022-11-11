QGF panel backs $50,000 grant for ice rink, hears Parkade Plaza update

The organizers of NPIce Inc. won support Friday for a $50,000 grant from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to enable their temporary outdoor ice rink to open as planned next month.

The QGF Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 to recommend grant approval by the City Council, which voted Nov. 1 to lease space for the rink in Centennial Park from December to March.

New panel members Cory Johanson and Kaitlyn Holm and carryover members Pat Keenan and Brock Wurl supported NPIce’s request.

Bob Phares, the fifth panel member, participated by telephone but wasn’t able to vote. He was in Lincoln for meetings in his role as a University of Nebraska regent.

NPIce founders Stephen “BLu” McGrath and Tyler Sexson have raised $122,717 in pledges toward buying the 90-foot by 75-foot rink and buying or renting other necessary equipment.

Though that’s just short of half their $250,000 goal, they told the QGF committee, they’ll be able to open the rink to skaters this winter if they can bring in 75% of the goal. That amounts to $187,500.

McGrath and Sexson said they’ve ordered the rink based on current pledges, along with a set of used “dasher boards” they located in Chicago.

Though they want to buy an ice-freezing chiller in time, they’ve arranged to rent one from the Trane heating and air conditioning company to get started this season, they said.

The $50,000 QGF grant would help pay rent on the chiller, hire part-time help to run the rink this winter and buy skates and other needed equipment — including a Zamboni resurfacer.

“You won’t believe how many people ask about the Zamboni,” McGrath told the panel. “They want to drive it, too.”

Committee members were generally encouraging about the project, with Keenan saying he had contributed to it as a private individual.

But they cautioned McGrath and Sexson that they would be more skeptical should they come back a year from now and say they need more QGF money to reopen the temporary rink.

Sexson replied that NPIce wouldn’t need nearly so much help if they did. The group plans for revenues from public use, skating lessons and hockey leagues and tournaments to operate and work toward building a permanent indoor rink somewhere in town in time.

“We’d like this to be a self-sustaining rink,” he said.

The City Council has already published its Tuesday agenda, meaning NPIce’s request likely wouldn’t be heard before Dec. 6, said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

That’s less than a week before the rink’s scheduled Dec. 12 opening on flat ground next to Centennial Park’s baseball concession stand.

It would operate until Feb. 27 this first season, McGrath said, starting with family skating and a “Skate with Santa” event in December and a youth hockey tournament as early as January with teams from other towns and states.

Committee members also heard an update from Parkade Plaza owners Shae and Jeff Caldwell, who received an as-yet-unused $400,000 “performance loan” to remodel the former Alco anchor space after buying the Canteen District shopping center in October 2020.

That space remains vacant, the couple said, but one of three grocery retailers who contacted them after the purchase remains interested in locating in at least part of the 36,000-square-foot space.

Its leaders have been “holding back to see if the growth in the city that has been projected to happen is happening,” Shae Caldwell said.

A current North Platte retailer might move to Parkade once its current lease is up, she said. Another potential tenant wants to take up about 10,000 square feet of the Alco space but has delayed action due to supply-chain issues.

The Caldwells also have talked to several would-be tenants that they concluded wouldn’t quite fit. The couple wants to remodel Parkade’s exterior so it has “some of that Canteen feel,” Shae Caldwell said.

Parkade Plaza opened in 1978 on what had been downtown’s three northernmost blocks. Its historic but generally declining buildings were razed as part of a federally assisted “urban renewal” project.

In other business, the QGF panel:

Recommended a $75,000 “gap financing” loan from QGF funds for IC Quality Painting. Owner Isai Zuniga, who moved his commercial painting firm from Lincoln to North Platte in 2010, wants to buy a lot and build a permanent business building in the North Platte Industrial Park at 2310 Prospect Lane.

•Heard Person, who administers QGF for the city, recap progress to date on establishing the chamber-sparked industrial rail park outside Hershey. The council last year committed $2 million in QGF funds over 10 years to help secure $30 million in state matching funds for the park’s development.