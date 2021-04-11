Racing is in Uriel Wiezorek's blood

Junior Street Class is for 13- to 16-year-olds. Uriel started in that class at 15, but has since aged out, so he’ll be racing in the High School Class.

Uriel said he has a hard time describing the feelings he has when racing.

“Honestly, when I’m in a car, it would take me 10 minutes to describe 10 seconds,” Uriel said. “You get up to the line and you watch the lights come down from yellow to green.”

He said everything he does is repetition, which creates the positive results.

“As soon as I get in the car, I buckle up and I lock in my roll bar, start the car up and check the fuel gauges,” Uriel said. “When I’m pulling up (to the line), I’m laser-focused.”

A lot of drag racing comes down to reaction time.

“I mean, I lost a race last year because of 1/1,000th of a second,” Uriel said. “That’s not anything, pretty much, but in racing even 1/10th of a second means everything.”

After he finished the regular season in the top two, the championship was decided in a best-two-out-of-three format against the No. 1 driver.