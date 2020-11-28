Redeveloper reveals hidden splendor of North Platte's Hotel Pawnee

On the coffee shop’s north wall, they’ve also spotted and begun to reveal a sitting Indian and what appears to be a cowboy.

“We’ll find out as we chip away (paint) from this,” Mitchell says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» A detailed drawing of an Old West campsite that once offered a backdrop to a World War II-era newsstand just off the first-floor lobby.

» A 6-foot-tall, glass-encased and illuminated piece of Native American art, unknown even to Mitchell’s team, integrated into and hiding behind plywood and paneling in a wall near the White Horse Bar entrance.

“This is unique. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Mitchell says. “The worker who found it that day — it made his entire day (and) his entire week.”

» The stubborn majesty of the Pawnee’s imposing first-floor lobby, its Georgian Revival lines and original 1929 chandeliers and wall fixtures still in place. Mitchell intends to remove a late 1900s pink-and-cream paint scheme to recover the original darker shades.

» The still-crisp Art Deco glasswork and peacock seals marking the light fixtures and wall sconces beyond the lobby in the first-floor “Green Room” dining room.