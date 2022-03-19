Reviving ghosts of baseball past: As the Plainsmen prepare to play, a look back on North Platte's roots in America’s pastime

North Platte’s Opening Day hasn’t changed, even though major league baseball’s has.

The city’s third version of the North Platte Plainsmen — this one a summer collegiate “wood-bat” team — will run onto Bill Wood Field May 24, seven weeks after the majors’ lockout-delayed April 7 launch.

Their first pitch to the Western Nebraska Pioneers will return organized post-high school baseball to North Platte after 58 years.

The name of North Platte’s entry in the new Independence League Baseball Association pays homage to semipro clubs in the old Nebraska Independent League from 1946 to 1955 and again from 1961 to 1964.

But the new, amateur Plainsmen also inherit the legacy of the city’s minor league teams in the Nebraska State League from 1928 to 1932 and especially from 1956 to 1959.

Along with the park they play in, they’ll be part of a 95-year-old diamond tradition.

Roots (1927-28)

It started three weeks after the four-game World Series sweep by the 1927 “Murderers’ Row” New York Yankees, featuring Babe Ruth and his 60 home runs.

That Oct. 27, North Platte baseball fans and business leaders deposited $100 with Lincoln organizers of an all-Nebraska minor league.

They needed to raise $2,000 to join at least five other cities — Grand Island, Beatrice, Fairbury, McCook and Norfolk — in the fourth edition of the Nebraska State League.

Three-month-old Jeffers Park, dedicated July 18, 1927, would be the club’s home. Named for North Platte-born Union Pacific Railroad executive and future President William M. Jeffers, it sat north of the tracks at Seventh and Locust (later Jeffers) streets.

The new loop would be Class D, the lowest of five minor-league levels. Teams would have 14 players, including a player-manager.

They’d make $75 a month and play 120 games, twice as many as the new Plainsmen.

If they made enough of an impression, teams in the majors or higher-level minors might buy their contracts. Baseball’s “farm system,” with teams tied to particular major-league clubs, hadn’t fully taken hold.

On Jan. 10, 1928, with Lincoln and York also aboard, North Platte joined the league.

It was “one of the best things the local businessmen could have done to advertise North Platte and put it on the map,” young Jim Kirkman, just starting a nearly 50-year career with The Telegraph, wrote Jan. 12.

Buffaloes (1928-32)

The city’s most famous resident, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, likely inspired the name of the team that ran onto the Jeffers Park field on May 15, 1928.

The North Platte Buffaloes didn’t disappoint, winning their first Opening Day match with three-run outbursts in the first and sixth innings to top York, 8-4.

“The game yesterday was a bang-up brand of baseball, and over 400 fans watched the first organized baseball in western Nebraska,” said The Telegraph’s May 17 account.

The Buffaloes finished their inaugural season in fourth place with a 64-57 record, 7½ games behind the champion McCook Colonels. A strong August carried North Platte into second place before it faded.

After coming in last in 1929, the team posted a runner-up finish in the second half of 1930’s split-season schedule.

The 1931 edition went farther, finishing the first half in the cellar but winning the second-half title. The Buffaloes lost the league’s “Little World Series” in seven games to first-half winner Grand Island.

They lasted just one more year, finishing fifth in 1932 in a circuit reduced to six clubs by the Great Depression.

The league limped along until 1938. Its Lincoln entry briefly considered moving to North Platte in July 1936 but folded instead.

“North Platte wound up being the (league’s) main contributor, with top attendance and first-division outfits,” Kirkman wrote in the Telegraph-Bulletin on Sept. 10, 1955.

Another minor-league try had to wait until after World War II, during which the city enjoyed its only taste of big-league baseball.

Two barnstorming teams of major-league all-stars, including 1940s standouts Vern Stephens, Tommy Holmes and Phil Cavarretta, drew nearly 3,000 to Jeffers Park on Oct. 7, 1943.

The National League team took a 4-3 ninth-inning lead, but the American League won 5-4 on a two-run walkoff homer by St. Louis Browns pitcher George Caster.

Plainsmen (1946-55, 1961-64)

Semipro “town teams” had been popular in Nebraska’s small towns since the late 1800s. That legacy led to the return of organized ball to North Platte after the war.

The city had a team in 1936 and 1937 in the Nebraska Independent League, which like the Nebraska State League came and went more than once during the 1900s.

When the NIL returned in 1946 after a four-year wartime break, North Platte was part of a six-team circuit with Lexington, Holdrege, McCook, Kearney and Hastings.

Known as the Flynns that year in honor of founding Manager Bill Flynn, the club was renamed the Plainsmen in 1947.

Former Cedar Bowl owner Butch Rasmussen twice recalled those original Plainsmen in his periodic Telegraph column in the last decade before his June 2018 death.

Catcher and longtime resident Tom O’Connor “had dreams of playing pro ball for the St. Louis Cardinal organization,” Rasmussen wrote on March 11, 2010.

Instead, he caught the eye of Katie Romans, who kept him in town by marrying him.

O’Connor and Plainsmen pitcher Jim Callaghan owned a gas station at West B and Jeffers streets for years, Rasmussen wrote.

Fred Wells, “a fire-balling pitcher with a nasty attitude,” wasn’t above throwing at batters’ heads. First baseman John Mathis “could pop one out of the park at any given at-bat,” and second baseman Joe Frasina spent a night in the Lexington jail “after an on-the-field brawl.”

Shortstop George Lebedz, like O’Connor and Callaghan, also made North Platte his home after knocking around several minor league towns in the first postwar years.

He “stepped off the train in North Platte on April 14, 1950, took one look around and thought: ‘Oh my gosh, what have I done?’” Rasmussen wrote on May 10, 2015.

Those first Plainsmen were proven winners. Bob Harris managed them for half of their 10 seasons, winning NIL regular-season titles in 1952 and 1954 and the league’s postseason tournament in 1950, 1951 and 1954.

The 1955 team was North Platte’s most decorated. The Plainsmen won the NIL regular-season and postseason pennants, took Nebraska’s National Baseball Congress tournament and finished third at the national NBC tourney in Wichita, Kansas.

By Wichita, however, they were a team without a ballpark.

The grandstand and bleachers at Jeffers Park — described by Rasmussen as “a blend of dirt, weeds, broken glass and railroad cinders” — were destroyed by fire on Aug. 17, 1955, five days after the club’s last postseason home game.

Semipro ball wouldn’t return for six years. With O’Connor, Lebedz and Callaghan again in uniform, the revived Plainsmen won the 1961 NIL pennant. They and the league both stuck around until 1964.

Indians (1956-59)

In between, North Platte enjoyed a new ballpark and one last fling with pro ball.

City leaders moved in early 1956 to set up a new field near the National Guard Armory at 17th and Jeffers streets.

Jeffers Park’s lights and outfield fence were donated to the city. But voters soundly defeated a $35,000 bond issue April 3 to help build bleachers.

City Council members then consented to a private fundraising drive for the bleachers. There was good reason: The big leagues were eyeing North Platte and other towns for a short-season Class D “rookie league.”

Unlike the Plainsmen or Buffaloes, teams in the fifth and final Nebraska State League would be open “only to June graduates of high schools or colleges with no previous professional experience,” the Telegraph-Bulletin reported on May 15.

The new 1,000-seat field — later named for longtime city parks director Bill Wood — was packed with 1,217 fans July 1 for the debut of the North Platte Indians, an affiliate of Cleveland’s American League team.

They witnessed history right away.

North Platte blasted the McCook Braves, 10-1, behind a 20-year-old hurler from North Carolina who struck out 16 and gave up just three hits in his professional debut.

Jim Perry would make the big club in 1959 and post a 215-174 record and a 3.45 earned-run average over a 17-year career ending in 1975.

Perry, whose younger brother Gaylord pitched his way into the Baseball Hall of Fame, went 7-8 with a 4.80 ERA but struck out 124 batters over 120 innings in his lone season in North Platte.

“Sometimes (people from North Platte) would invite us over to have dinner with them,” he told Telegraph reporter Andrew Bottrell in a story on April 7, 2013.

“That was good, because we didn’t make much money. We had to live three in a basement. We had three rooms but one bathroom.”

Five other North Platte Indians would play in the majors. The 1958 edition included catcher Doc Edwards, who broke in with Cleveland in 1962 and managed the team from 1987 to 1989.

“I loved it there,” Edwards, who played parts of five big-league seasons, told Bottrell. “It was a great town.”

He starred in North Platte’s only successful year on the field. The 1958 Indians went 41-22 and won the pennant, with Edwards batting .359 and driving in 29 runs.

A year later, they went 22-40 in the last season of a circuit reduced to six teams.

Except for the Plainsmen’s semipro reincarnation in the early 1960s, Bill Wood Field has since been the province of North Platte’s American Legion high school teams.

They, too, produced a big-leaguer: Zane Smith, who debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 1984. He pitched for four clubs through 1996, finishing 100-115 with a 3.74 ERA.

The Legion teams shared Bill Wood Field with North Platte’s 1950s minor leaguers. The current Legion First Nationals will do likewise with the latest Plainsmen, who will be closer in age to the 1950s Indians than the earlier Plainsmen or Buffaloes.

If you love baseball, North Platte once again will be the place to be in summer 2022.

