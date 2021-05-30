LOUP COUNTY — A hundred-year-old barn can’t contain all the family memories Sandra Mann has acquired and inherited.

It’s not the original barn on her late husband’s 1904 North Loup River ranch. The first burned down one day in 1921 after his paternal grandfather and maternal great-grandfather finished lunch.

They looked back and saw the smoke rising behind them. The barn was enveloped in flames when they got back to the farmstead about halfway between Taylor and Burwell.

“One smoked a pipe, the other cigarettes, so no one knew the culprit,” says Mann, 75, an Arthur County native, retired English teacher and writer of two novels drawn from her life across the Sandhills.

“Nothing to do but rebuild.”

‘An homage to Gaylord’

Allen Mann and Peter Goehring rebuilt, of course. Their descendants, the late Gaylord Mann’s cousins, are marking the “new” barn’s centennial at the ranch this weekend during their biennial family reunion.

The barn hadn’t been cleaned out and cleaned up in a long time. So Sandra Mann, holed up like so many by COVID-19, started on the task last Aug. 27.

She found “the detritus of generations. Oh, my gosh, they were keepers,” she said. “I’m a tosser. ... (But) I did keep the things that were worthwhile.”

She finished on April Fools’ Day, setting up the barn to tell stories through old farm and ranch tools, horse tack and saddles, family mementos, rediscovered treasures.

“It was really like an homage to Gaylord,” she said.

He died at age 69 on Jan. 27, 2016, in the living room of the house he built for them after moving from Ogallala to his family’s Loup County spread in 1988.

“He loved the past, and he loved construction,” Sandra Mann said. “You can look at this house. He was always a perfectionist, and he wanted everything to look just right.”

They had been sitting before the fireplace, with a snowstorm coming, talking about their next move with their Black Angus and crossbred cattle.

“And all of a sudden, he just made a sound and was gone,” she said. “He was in the midst of health and the midst of living. And then he was not.

“It was hard on those of us left behind, but it was a wonderful exit for him.”

His birthday was right around the corner, on March 9. “He had told me he was going to ranch until he was 70 and then he was going to retire. He quit a little early.”

Sandhills daughter

Their parting came more than 47 years into their marriage and 50 after they met in Rodeo Club at Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney).

Sandra had gone there out of Arthur County High School in 1963. Brother Gary Helmer still ranches her family’s spread four miles east and a mile south of Arthur, in the vast western Sandhills where water mostly runs under the land, not through it.

Mother Darlene (Soehl) Helmer, the youngest of 10, grew up two miles farther south. She’s the subject of “Promisers Big,” Mann’s second novel, published two years after “Corporate Cowboy” (2006) described a horse-loving Sandhills native lost in the big-city office world.

“There’s a Sandhills spirit that is unlike any other quality,” she said. “I don’t know what it is. I love the people. I guess it’s a pioneering spirit.

“And their sense of humor is so funny — it’s so realistic, but kind of wry and a little bit twisted. Morbid at times. And yet you laugh through the morbidity.”

Mann’s mother taught in Arthur for 42 years. Father Parmer “Red” Helmer only made it through 10th grade because he had to help on the ranch.

“But he was probably the most well-read men I’ve ever known,” she said. “He read voraciously. ...

“My father and I shared a passion for reading. We read in front of the radio, we read in front of the television. My sister was an English teacher, and I always knew I wanted to be an English teacher.”

5-paragraph essays

Mann’s interest in things English went beyond the language. “British medieval literature, Shakespeare and research — I just have a passion for that.”

So after two years as a Kearney State graduate instructor — she picked up her master’s degree in 1969 — those were the subjects she typically taught in high schools in Hyannis (1969-75), Ogallala (1975-89) and Broken Bow (1989-2000).

"Barn Bridges" by Sandra Mann Left over straw Fresh meadow hay Worn wooden stalls Work horse harness Split reins Roping reins Single broken reins Bridles with geometric bits Spider webs Curry combs Kid saddles Old saddles Trophy saddles Halters and ropes Horses stomping and munching Grain Meowing, leaning cats. Dad, though gone, comes alive when I step into my barn. In memory of her father, Parmer “Red” Helmer (1911-69)

She insisted her students master the classic five-paragraph essay form. Introduce your topic and state your thesis in the first. Present and develop at least three supporting points in the middle. Summarize and get out in the last.

She’d have her students write essays on aspects of Shakespeare’s plays one semester, then have them apply the five-paragraph form in large scale in the next with a multisourced, college-level research paper on subjects they chose.

“When I went to college, I didn’t know how to write,” Mann said. “I swore none of my students would ever leave my classes not feeling they didn’t know how to write.”

When home called

Gaylord Mann, a Burwell High School graduate, majored in industrial arts education at Kearney. He taught industrial arts at Hyannis and ran his own construction business in Ogallala.

He and Sandra acquired the current homesite in 1988, when it was time for Gaylord to rejoin his father, Glen, and eventually take over the ranch operation.

“He built this house. He was just an absolute genius,” Sandra said as visiting youngest son Grant, 40, listened and added details.

Grant, now an electrician, helped his dad. But Gaylord “did everything,” Sandra said. “He set the trusses himself. He did the sheetrock, the plumbing.”

The home place, its west wing shaped like a barn, sits on a few acres the couple bought south of the historic ranch. The original homestead sat farther southwest, Grant Mann said.

Glen Mann died in 2001, three years before the ranch founded by John Mann — Allen’s brother and Glen’s uncle — received the Aksarben Foundation’s Pioneer Farm Award for 100 years of continuous ownership by one family.

Tough to retire

Sandra and Gaylord Mann raised hogs until the rise of large confinements two decades ago made that line impractical. She still raises quarter horses, a Helmer tradition she brought from Arthur County.

It wasn’t until after Gaylord’s death that Sandra finally made her professional retirement more or less stick.

She retired from the Broken Bow schools in 2000 but then spent four years as Adams Land & Cattle Co.’s leadership coordinator, setting up a GED program for its employees and teaching Mid-Plains Community College night classes.

Then she joined Loup County High School in Taylor as its drug and alcohol prevention coordinator. She also worked with students on success strategies until retiring again.

“And I also got to teach seventh-grade English,” said Mann, who still occasionally substitute-teaches in Taylor.

Most of the Mann Ranch’s 1,600 acres are leased out for grazing. But she co-owns cattle with oldest child Stacey — herself a teacher — and son-in-law Todd Adamson at their Cherry County ranch near Cody.

Middle child Mitchell Mann runs a Firestone tire dealership in Davenport, Iowa. Grant lives in Alliance and recently joined Viaero Wireless there.

Mann has 11 grandchildren to keep track of. She’ll go into Burwell to announce high school rodeos. But she’s found her happy place on the spread she married into.

“This is where I belong,” she said. “It just rejuvenates myself to be outside. That’s where I want to be.”

