Shoppers celebrate Shop Small Saturday with Chamber Passport program in North Platte

Small businesses in North Platte filled up with customers on Saturday morning as shoppers took advantage of Shop Small Saturday discounts and sales.

The North Platte Chamber and Development Corp.’s Passport program offered folks the opportunity to win gift packages of approximately $1,400 and $500 by visiting at least eight of the participating stores. The drawing will take place the first week of December.

Sarah Talbot, owner of the Flower Market in downtown North Platte, said the shop was busy all morning with customers looking for Christmas gifts.

There were 39 local businesses that took part in the Shop Small Passport program this year.

