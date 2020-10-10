Some COVID-19 patients have reported kidney damage. Here’s what you need to know about that and chronic kidney disease.

While that was one retrospective study, the hospital serves a “large racially and ethically diverse population,” and the authors hope the study can help other medical centers in resource planning and preparing for an increased load of patients with COVID-19 and chronic kidney disease.

However, kidney disease is a concern even when a pandemic isn’t going on, since according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 15% of the population is affected by kidney disease in various stages.

“Kidney disease is often misunderstood because the symptoms come very late in the course of the illness, so most patients with kidney disease do not have any typical symptoms that can warn them,” Kanade said. “The only way kidney disease gets picked up is through screening blood work.”

In blood work, elevated creatinine levels and a decreased Glomerular Filtration Rate can indicate that the kidneys aren’t working as well as they should. The GFR is a mathematic formula that measures how well kidneys are removing waste and excess fluid from the blood.

Certain chronic conditions also mean that some people are more likely to have kidney problems: diabetes, high blood pressure and autoimmune diseases.