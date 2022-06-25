Steele: Stoneware can be beautiful

Many times through the past 25 years or so I have tried to describe what I particularly like and the things I try to collect. But sometimes, no matter how hard I try, I seem to forget to tell you and/or remind you that what you have sitting around your own home may be very much more important than you may realize. Important as to feelings you may have for a particular item or it could be because you know where a certain item has come from and that piece of information may be the worth of your personal possession right there.

Sometimes we need to remember that value does not always come with a price tag. Value may come from the heart. A collector’s item you may treasure may relate to a family story. Something we truly love may be just a story, but how wonderful it is when we have a story to go along with that special item. We need to pass those stories on down to family members so they will be able to keep the family heirloom story going from one generation to another. Before long, we see families drifting apart, because of jobs taking them away from close families, because the job moves that means that a family must move to follow it. I have been one of the very lucky mamas that have her sons and their families close by. I feel so fortunate sometimes when I hear others tell their stories (especially in my antique classes) where children may have moved away or parents moving to warmer climates. There’s always another story to tell.

Family histories are getting harder to tell because there may be gaps in them or families totally disconnected because of job changes. I think we all need to be reminded how important staying in touch really is to families, no matter where you physically live, you can and should stay in contact and write down family history along the road as we live it. This world gets so busy today that sometimes there is no time to do it all. But if each day you write down a few memorable things that happened to you or someone in your family and you want to share it with everyone, then you can keep everyone posted on all the fun (and maybe not so fun) events through the years. Thanks to our computers and our handy cellphones today, it makes it much easier to stay connected absolutely.

As we all know that our children who are busy making a living for their families need to go where the work is, we can still stay connected with a short message each day or every other day or maybe even just once a week. Our telephones and computers bring us closer to family and friends then ever before. We just need to allow a few minutes each day or so to keep them posted on those fun or special events or even just a funny little comment from a grandchild will make a grandma smile. All of this is available at our fingertips toda. We don’t even have to hunt for a pencil and paper — just sit down in front of your computer each day and push a few buttons and you are connected to the hearts immediately who are a few miles or many miles from you right now.

I wish many times I would have asked my mom a few more questions about our family, and same with my dad. I look back and think that just because they were so busy making a living for us and that they kept us fed and clothed and a roof over our heads, I wish we could have just sat down every so often and talked about their pasts. We all have a past — good or bad — but we all have them. Those moments are tucked away into our hearts and minds forever and sometimes it may take a special little something to jog our memory and make them return to us for a closer look and maybe a bit more appreciation for what they have gone through to provide us a home, clothing, food and all the rest of what it takes to raise a child.

With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day being over, please remember that there are a lot more moments to love and treasure than just those two days out of each year. I am one of the lucky ones because I hear stories through my antique classes. I hear about a treasure someone may have just found at a yard sale or auction and they want to know more about it so they can leave a note with the item or in a photo album so when they are done with it, their families will know where it came from and maybe what to do with it next. Or maybe who it should go to for safe keeping down the road for another generation.

I am a keeper — if you could see my little two bedroom apartment, you would probably gasp and wonder why I collect so many things and why I try so hard to keep family posted or informed of what my plans may be. I have a love for antiques and collectibles that is probably considered “extreme” to many, but I have also seen things thrown away when it still had a story to tell and that makes me sad. I know they are just “things,” but each “thing” in our lives must have had a story to tell somewhere along the way. I pray that families will take time to hear those stories and hopefully pass them on to their children — even though it may be a short story or not as interesting as many I have heard through the years.

We can all walk down through one aisle and then another at a fine antique shop and look at every single item — each of those items had a story to tell once upon a time and if you look close enough and stop to really listen, you may be one of the lucky ones who can hear that story being told.

We just need to make the time to listen to us “old” folks. Take the time, make the time count when you are with the older generation. And make some of those beautiful memories stay put in a scrapbook of sorts — whether it be a moment online in message form or maybe just a quick handwritten note to a dear friend you haven’t talked with in a while. Or maybe, just a cute card with your love signed below. You would not believe the feeling that radiates off that card or from the telephone. It’s a busy world, let’s all try to slow down a bit and remember what really counts the most. Right now here in North Platte we have one of the most celebrated seasons ever — Nebraskaland Days. All who help celebrate it and or purchase tickets for each and every event — those times spent with family and friends are probably the most important thing you could do to help your town and keep in touch with friends and relation.

It’s good to get out and about. My What’s It Worth Antique Classes are now each Tuesday at Wild Bill’s. Please bring only one item per person and be ready to visit with others who love antiques just as much as you do. I charge $5 for each person and hope you can have dinner with us, too. (The food is great with a wide variety on the menu.) I will try to give you a bit of information about your item and possibly the value of such an item as well. (Per my own personal opinion, I give you a bit of information and then will do a search on your item via computer and hopefully give you even more info about it next week.) We eat about 5 p.m. and begin class shortly after. Lots of time to visit with your friends or meet some new ones at each table. I have had the fun and the pleasure of doing these classes for more than 25 years now. I only wish I could remember every single class and what each one brought — but I do know that certain and very unusual items I have seen have also made me research much harder for information and those are a good challenge for me along the way.

In my photo this week is a Monmouth Stoneware item — one gallon with a lid. Probably from around 1905 to 1925 or thereabouts and worth close to $150 to $225. Maybe more if sold at the right auction. Needless to say, it is not for sale yet, but maybe someday. It is in “mint” condition and sometimes these older crocks can be very hard to find in that “mint” condition, but so fun to find and add to any collection.

Stoneware of any kind — new or old, mint or with a slight hairline or chip — can catch your eye and if you like it, sometimes it just does not matter what the condition is in. A rare item may be high on the collector’s list even if found with a hairline or a chip. Naturally, worth more if in mint, but it can still be enjoyed in “as is” condition.

When hunting for that special something for a gift or adding to your own collection, please take a walk through the CR Rustics Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. Parking is available on the street out front or there is a great parking lot on the corner of Fourth and Jeffers streets, directly behind the antique shop. Please tell Rob and Corey that Judy sent you. Have a great week ahead and enjoy every moment of your collecting and/or hunting for great finds to keep or add to your wonderful collection of whatever you like. Take care and hope to see you next week. Stay safe, everyone.