Teens show passion for paintball on Hershey team

“Growing up, I would watch my (two older) brothers play all of the time,” Ashtyn said. “Eventually my dad was like, ‘Hey, do you want to try it?’ I just like everything about it.”

Morrison tried the sport last year, basically because he was looking for an activity to try. He had never played paintball before, but he quickly became hooked.

“It just kind of stuck,” Morrison said.

The Hornets played in a handful of tournaments last year at Blitz Paintball just outside Denver. The Hornets played in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games in which the goal is to shoot, or mark, all your opponents with paint balls from an air-compressed gun before they do the same.

Matches are generally quick, and the first team to get two wins takes the match.

The Hornets charge a $50 fee for each player, which covers equipment, travel and entry fees for tournaments.

Morrison is a back player, one who calls out movement and positioning for his team. He also provides a steady stream of cover for the fronts, the players who run and dive from one inflatable or foam bunker to another as they advance toward the other team.