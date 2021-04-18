Teens show passion for paintball on Hershey team

HERSHEY — Being hit by a paintball feels like a slight sting, Orion Morrison says. While it can leave a bruise or a welt, the pain quickly dissipates.
At least for the most part.
“Everyone is freaked out about getting hit by a paintball, but the worst kind of pain is that first hit,” the 17-year-old North Platte High School student said. “Other than that, it’s not bad unless you get hit in the hands. Then it hurts.
“I’ve been hit in the hands twice. There’s the (initial) sting and then pretty much your fingers go numb and your hands start shaking. It just hurts.”
Morrison has taken his share of hits but has handed out more than a few as well as a member of the Splatterbox Hornets, a paintball team based in Hershey.
Morrison is in his second year with his team and was among about 10 teenagers of varying abilities who took part in an initial season practice last Sunday on a field at the Splatterbox Paintball & Lasertag site.
The group gathered around Shayne Younghans — the Hornets coach and organizer and manager of the Splatterbox operation, which is on his family’s property.
Younghans ran the players through a series of drills and later competitions to get the players familiar with or reaccustomed to the rules, equipment and strategies of the game.
“I love this game for a couple reasons,” Younghans said. “It’s age and ability-friendly. Pretty much anyone can play.
“The other (reason) is that it’s like chess. You’ve got to learn our angles and learn who can do what, and I love the game of chess.”
Paintball has been a passion for Younghans for two decades. He opened Splatterbox Paintball & Lasertag as a business in 2007 and keeps it open from the spring until fall annually for people to play for the day on the six-acre fields. He has even accommodated a request in January for a family that wanted to rent time for a birthday.
“I actually built this for friends and family (initially),” Younghans said. “This is about the fourth or fifth setup that we’ve changed the fields around. I just keep putting money back into (the business) that we make.
“This is more like a hobby for me. I say I still haven’t gotten paid, but you know what? I’m having a blast and the kids are having fun.”
Younghans has coached two previous paintball teams — the now-defunct Arch Angels and the all-women squad Foxy Ladies.
The Hornets have been in existence for three seasons. Team members have to be at least 10 years old, and most have been high school students.
Younghans’ 15-year-old daughter, Ashtyn or “A.J.,” is one of three players who have been on the team since its inception.
“Growing up, I would watch my (two older) brothers play all of the time,” Ashtyn said. “Eventually my dad was like, ‘Hey, do you want to try it?’ I just like everything about it.”
Morrison tried the sport last year, basically because he was looking for an activity to try. He had never played paintball before, but he quickly became hooked.
“It just kind of stuck,” Morrison said.
The Hornets played in a handful of tournaments last year at Blitz Paintball just outside Denver. The Hornets played in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games in which the goal is to shoot, or mark, all your opponents with paint balls from an air-compressed gun before they do the same.
Matches are generally quick, and the first team to get two wins takes the match.
The Hornets charge a $50 fee for each player, which covers equipment, travel and entry fees for tournaments.
Morrison is a back player, one who calls out movement and positioning for his team. He also provides a steady stream of cover for the fronts, the players who run and dive from one inflatable or foam bunker to another as they advance toward the other team.
Players like Morrison often have at least five sleeves of paintballs with them. Each one holds about 200 of the marble-like pellets that are about 0.68 inches in diameter.
Ashtyn Younghans is one of the front players, as is 17-year-old Jakeb Baker of North Platte.
Baker admits that marking an opposing player is his favorite aspect of the game but adds, “Then again, I’m a bad shot.
Last year, “probably in the first tournament, out of the whole team I got the first kill,” Baker said. “I didn’t get any after that, but I got the first. So that’s cool.”
One of Morrison’s top memories came in a tournament after a match the Hornets had already won. He watched from his back position as two teammates fired on each other, each thinking the other was an opponent.
“They didn’t know we already had everyone” on the opposing team, Morrison said. “I was just screaming, ‘You’re shooting at each other.’ Apparently I wasn’t screaming loud enough or they weren’t listening to me.”
Younghans said he believes the players gain more from being on the field than exercise and perhaps a few bruises.
“To me, it’s learning to lead, work as a team and overcoming fears,” Younghans said. “It’s a big thing when you’ve got someone shooting a bunch of paintballs in your direction. But just like everything else, it’s about timing and when do you make your move (on the field)?
“It’s kind of like life and everything else. It’s when are you going to make your move to advance or find that other job. You’ve got to have that courage.”