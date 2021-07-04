There's no shortage of summer fun in 2021 as the Lincoln County Fair returns

Some of the acts coming include Hillbilly Bob, who will be strolling around the fairgrounds July 22 through 25, and hypnotist Terry Woodward.

Some of the usual activities will be present throughout the county fair, including the butterfly encounters.

“A new one is a rubber check relay race,” Roggow said. “That’s a new event that we’re going to give a shot this year, just for something different.”

Teams of four will race in the rubber check relay. It starts with the first person riding a sled behind a horse, one lap around the racetrack. The second person completes a lap around the track on a bicycle, followed by the third person completing a lap on a wheelbarrow. Finally, the fourth person will slick-pig wrestle in the pits in front of the grandstands. The race costs $100 per team and will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

The usual 4-H fair exhibits and shows are already scheduled, such as the horse show, goat show, beef show, bake sale, decorated cake auction, the round robin showmanship contests and more. Most shows are followed by an open-entry show.

Friday, July 23, will feature the Heartland Tractor Pull, beginning at 6 p.m. followed by barrel racing scheduled to start an hour later.