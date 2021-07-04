There's no shortage of summer fun in 2021 as the Lincoln County Fair returns

Despite the pandemic, 2020 still saw a Lincoln County Fair, though only a few family members of the children showing animals were allowed in.
“It was very sparse. ... The kids were able to show, but there couldn’t be any family there,” said Brent Roggow, president of the Lincoln County Agricultural Society. “It was very limited, not a lot of people.”
This year, the Lincoln County Fair will be open to everyone and it’s ready to greet its guests with familiar events as well as brand-new things to do July 17 through 25.
“We’re going to have what’s called a memorial wall, which we’re bringing in a bunch of stuff to honor the veterans,” Roggow said. “It’s a huge memorial wall display that’s coming.”
The national memorial titled “Remembering Our Fallen” pays tribute and respect to over 5,000 of our country’s fallen military who have been deployed in the war on terror since Sept. 11, 2001. It consists of 34 tribute towers that stand 10 feet tall and 5 feet wide and can withstand the elements to be displayed outside or inside. The memorial will be on display from 9 a.m. July 21 until 6 p.m. July 25.
“We got some acts coming in that haven’t been around,” Roggow said. “Of course, we’ll have inflatable houses and waterslides, Nebraska Putt-Putt.”
Some of the acts coming include Hillbilly Bob, who will be strolling around the fairgrounds July 22 through 25, and hypnotist Terry Woodward.
Some of the usual activities will be present throughout the county fair, including the butterfly encounters.
“A new one is a rubber check relay race,” Roggow said. “That’s a new event that we’re going to give a shot this year, just for something different.”
Teams of four will race in the rubber check relay. It starts with the first person riding a sled behind a horse, one lap around the racetrack. The second person completes a lap around the track on a bicycle, followed by the third person completing a lap on a wheelbarrow. Finally, the fourth person will slick-pig wrestle in the pits in front of the grandstands. The race costs $100 per team and will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
The usual 4-H fair exhibits and shows are already scheduled, such as the horse show, goat show, beef show, bake sale, decorated cake auction, the round robin showmanship contests and more. Most shows are followed by an open-entry show.
Friday, July 23, will feature the Heartland Tractor Pull, beginning at 6 p.m. followed by barrel racing scheduled to start an hour later.
Saturday, July 24, begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake feed followed by the Cowboy Church at 8 a.m. Kids will then be encouraged to sign up for the Mid-Nebraska Pedal Pullers starting at 11:30 a.m.; the event begins at 12:30 p.m.
“We got the Explorit Lab going to be there,” Roggow said. “That’s another thing kids can go through. Ton of stuff for kids to do.”
The Explorit Zone will offer different labs for kids both Friday and Saturday. Lab topics include Amazing Bubbles, Arctic Blast, slime, Spaceflight Explorers and soda-can catapults.
Another new event will be a barbecue cookoff. Competitors will begin with a check-in and inspection at 5 p.m. Friday, July 23.
The cooking will begin an hour later, because the judged courses must be cooked on the grounds.
After judging at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, anyone may come and enjoy the food being sold.
On Saturday, July 24, rough stock rodeo begins at 6 p.m., followed by a concert.
The opening act is Joel Warren and main act is Hunter Hathcoat. Saturday will end with a 4-H teen dance from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Sunday, July 25, hosts a number of races: wiener dog, toad and turtle. A water fight at 1 p.m. to cool participants from the afternoon heat, and the fair will come to an end with three-man team sorting.
That is a timed competition in which a team of three people on horses sort out cattle in order, Roggow said.
“We’re just anxious to have everybody back at the fair,” Roggow said. “There’s a lot of new board members and we’re doing our best to make the fair something special.”
A special part of the fair, in the eyes of the board, is introducing information and photos of their plans for a new building, as well as the start of fundraising for it.
The new building, Linco Ag Education Center, will be an indoor full-sized arena for barrel racing, roping and, when necessary, rough stock events. The arena could also be used as a small concert venue. The bleacher seating is estimated to be a thousand seats. The board hopes for a fall 2022 completion date, maybe a little later.
“We’re kind of still in the preliminaries, but it’ll be a year-round facility.” Roggow said. “We’re putting in money ourselves and then we’ll start our campaign to raise the funds.”
Roggow said he hopes to see a lot of people come through and enjoy the Lincoln County Fair. You could end up running into people that you haven’t seen or talked to in a while.
“Come down to the Lincoln County Fair again and experience it, because we’re doing our best to make it fun for everybody,” Roggow said. “There should be something for every age group.”
A full fair schedule can be found at lincofair.com.