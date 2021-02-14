'This is truly a game-changer': Great Plains Health uses cutting-edge systems to remove life-threatening blood clots

To walk out of a hospital a day after being treated for a large pulmonary embolism is pretty rare — that is, unless you’re at Great Plains Health, the first Nebraska hospital to use the FlowTriever system.
The system uses a large catheter with mesh disks attached to a syringe. The catheter is inserted through the femoral artery up into the heart and into the lungs. From outside the patient’s body, Dr. Richard Markiewicz uses the syringe to suck the clot out of the lungs and into the tube, like sucking a piece of fruit through a straw while drinking a milkshake.
According to Markiewicz, there’s always a bit of competition as to who gets to use the syringe to extract the clot.
But once the clot is removed, results are immediate, according to the doctor and his team.
“Just the instant gratification, seeing the patient immediately get better, for us to see them struggling when they come in, and then we take them upstairs and get them completely taken care of, we truly appreciate that,” said Donelle Kimberling, catheterization lab supervisor. “We love being on the verge of all the new equipment, of the cutting edge. Our cath lab isn’t just a basic 101 cath lab, we’re doing the newest and greatest things all the time. We’re never bored, we love taking care of patients.”
Due to COVID-19, the cath lab team have gotten to use the FlowTriever and its sister device, the ClotTriever, quite a lot in the last year.
Part of that is due to the inflammatory nature of the novel coronavirus disease, and part of it is due to the inactivity resulting from staying home, says Markiewicz.
“The very fact that COVID is around and keeping people at home is increasing the amount of clot cases we see. They can’t go walk around, they sit at their chair at home. They might notice their leg is a little swollen but they’ll give it a week, and then the clot may harden and it goes to the lungs,” he said. “We know that stasis causes clots in the venous side of things, and unfortunately, that’s been one of the bad parts of this pandemic — aside from COVID patients having it, which is bad enough, then we have patients that don’t have COVID coming into the emergency room and they both come in, with complaints of leg pain or shortness of breath.”
For people with deep vein thrombosis — blood clots in their legs — the hospital uses the ClotTreiver. It’s a catheter with what looks like a mesh fishing net attached to a syringe, inserted behind the knee to drag out blood clots. It’s not quite as fast as the treatment for pulmonary embolism, which the cath lab team has down to an hour. But it’s similar to the FlowTriever in that it requires minimal recovery time — using the ClotTriever is “an outpatient procedure,” Markiewicz explained, while the FlowTriever might have a stay of 2 days.
The quickness of the systems means that beds are freed up sooner in the ICU, a major concern for hospitals.
In the past, someone with a large pulmonary embolism or extensive deep vein thrombosis — clots in their legs — would be put on blood thinners and sent up to the intensive care unit, where they’d have to lay flat for six to 12 hours.
But it wasn’t always a guarantee that the blood thinners would break up the clot. Sometimes the size or hardness of the clot would mean that there wasn’t enough surface area exposed to the blood thinners.
“A lot of times people will come in and the clot will have already been there for a while, and it’ll have hardened to the point where clot-buster medicine isn’t useful,” Markiewicz said. “It’s like telling someone with a heart attack, oh, well, we’re going to put you on this medicine and just wait six to 12 hours with this life threatening condition and you’ll be fine.”
DVT isn’t deadly, but it can cause ulcers, sores and discoloration of the leg, and treatment with blood thinners can sometimes be more risky than the disease.
“A young, healthy patient takes a risk of having a stroke, which they’ll never come back from,” Markiewicz said. “And it might be only 1% that have a stroke, and 5% have major bleeding, but if you’re that 1% and you’re a young person who can’t move their body for the rest of their life, it’s not worth it. You’d rather take a chance at a bad leg.”
Before blood thinners were widely used, explained Dr. Jim Smith, emergency department medical director, the only way to help that person was to open up the person’s chest to physically get to the blood clot. But having the FlowTriever system is a huge leap in technology.
“This is truly a game-changer, and we’re leading that here,” Smith said. “This is big, really big. And it’s courage — we have the courage to go out there and try some of these things. It’s easy to be a naysayer, and say it’s too expensive, how do you know it’s going to work, but we follow results. We have just amazing support staff that are willing to try something new.”
That’s not to say that blood thinners are obsolete — Markiewicz and Smith emphasized that the FlowTriever is used mainly when the clot is large enough that it’s causing imminent problems — like when a pulmonary embolism is hindering someone’s ability to get oxygenated blood.
But the FlowTriever and ClotTriever systems are more tools in the cath lab’s arsenal.
“We’re fixers in the cath lab — we fix the problem; we don’t just diagnose, we fix,” Kimberling said. When the cath lab put catheters with blood thinner in, “we weren’t fixing anything — we’d just put (the catheter) in, we used hope as a work flow, and sent them upstairs hoping everything works out. So now that we see the clot, we see the patients feel better, it’s just very rewarding on our end.”
