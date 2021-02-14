'This is truly a game-changer': Great Plains Health uses cutting-edge systems to remove life-threatening blood clots

“The very fact that COVID is around and keeping people at home is increasing the amount of clot cases we see. They can’t go walk around, they sit at their chair at home. They might notice their leg is a little swollen but they’ll give it a week, and then the clot may harden and it goes to the lungs,” he said. “We know that stasis causes clots in the venous side of things, and unfortunately, that’s been one of the bad parts of this pandemic — aside from COVID patients having it, which is bad enough, then we have patients that don’t have COVID coming into the emergency room and they both come in, with complaints of leg pain or shortness of breath.”