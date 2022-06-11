Todd von Kampen: Living through a heart attack

Maybe this was why I watched all those “Emergency!” episodes growing up.

The old TV show depicted fictional Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics John Gage (Randolph Mantooth) and Roy DeSoto (Kevin Tighe) giving vital initial medical treatment to victims of fires, accidents, heart attacks and medical emergencies.

Paramedics were rare when “Emergency!” debuted on Jan. 15, 1972. They were spreading nationwide when the show wrapped up in 1979. North Platte followed suit on March 9, 1994.

All that paid off for me on May 15.

This is a story about a heart attack. Mine. And what I saw and heard through it all.

I’m here to write it because of North Platte’s skilled, dedicated first responders — today’s Gages and DeSotos — and the Great Plains Health physicians and nurses who kept me going that Sunday.

Maybe my tale will help others seek help even faster. Most of all, my family and I want to show our local lifesavers in action so North Platte and west central Nebraska know how immensely valuable they are.

Not like Hollywood

I wanted to get our lawn mowed before Joan and I did the music for St. Patrick Catholic Church’s Sunday 11 a.m. Mass.

Besides our front yard, we’ve got a back yard split by a walk. I’ve long made sure, now that I’m 58, to rest for a few minutes between segments.

But after finishing the first half of the back yard — it was about 9:30 a.m. — I started noticing more was going on.

I was more fatigued than usual. My hands were aching. Somehow I finished the mowing, but I was noticing a dull ache in my chest by then.

I had to shower for Mass. I felt a little better. But when my wife, Joan, said it was time to go, I had to lie down for a few moments.

“OK, let’s go,” I finally said. “Can you drive?”

I had barely sat down when my stomach joined in the action. I bolted out of the car.

One, two, three dry retches.

Joan wishes she had driven me to the hospital right then. As it was, she went to Mass on high alert — call right away if you need help, she said — and I lay down again. Living in the smartphone era as we are, I found the American Heart Association’s list of heart attack symptoms (heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/warning-signs-of-a-heart-attack).

Most “start slowly,” it said. It listed discomfort in the chest and-or upper body, shortness of breath and “other signs” including lightheadedness, nausea and “breaking out in a cold sweat.”

I had clearly had the last two. And the dull chest ache.

Notice that I haven’t written about feeling a crushing chest pain. Thanks to Hollywood, that’s probably the most stereotypical heart attack symptom — even on “Emergency!”

But no two heart attacks necessarily produce the same symptoms. I knew that.

It was about 11 a.m., about 90 minutes since the first symptoms appeared. I called Joan: “Come get me.”

“Call 911. I’m on my way,” she said.

I had already decided to do just that.

Quick and thorough

Joan later remarked on how lucid and calm I was through it all. I give some credit to “Emergency!” (which I actually bought on DVD in April and had been rewatching).

I knew the dispatcher would call out the paramedics. They’d take those first medical steps to give me my best chance, then get me to the hospital.

I knew they’d likely come fast. We’re three minutes from North Platte’s north-side fire station. All three stations are 10 minutes or less away.

Our 911 dispatcher got my information, said the ambulance was on the way and asked if I had aspirin in the house.

I take a baby aspirin each morning, I said.

“Chew and swallow four of them right away,” she answered.

My son Ben got me the bottle. I was finishing them as both Joan and the paramedics arrived.

Ed Etherton, Justin Thompson and Matt LaRue were my Gage and DeSoto. I can’t say enough about their calm, reassuring manner as they asked questions, got my vital signs and hooked up one IV to my right arm and another to my left hand.

I had gotten myself downstairs to our main floor before they arrived. That eased my stretcher trip out the door, down the front steps and into the ambulance for GPH.

The emergency room team acted swiftly. Registered nurses Kellie Gandee and Susan Caudillo and emergency room technician Ann Marie Baker (a North Platte Community College nursing student) checked me out, adjusted medications, got me into a gown and got me ready for treatment.

GPH’s on-duty heart center team first would probe my heart with a catheter. But someone else had had a heart attack earlier that morning, they said. I’d be next up.

A familiar face walked in: Apryl Lee, a former graphic-design colleague at The Telegraph now working in GPH’s radiology department. Her presence and hug couldn’t have been better timed, Joan said.

About noon, I was wheeled into the heart-cath lab.

All but painless

The heart team did sedate me, but not enough to knock me out. So I knew what was going on as Dr. Muhammad Raufi, GPH’s cardiologist on duty that day, described the next steps.

They pierced my right wrist. That’s where their catheter went in, running through the blood vessels of my arm and heart. Imaging equipment helped them see every inch of the catheter’s journey.

They wouldn’t cut open my chest. If justified, Dr. Raufi said, they’d insert a stent to reopen any clogged arteries and keep them open.

That might have had to enter through my groin, which they prepared for what would have been a longer, more invasive journey.

Dr. Raufi and his cath-lab assistants — Sam, Ty, Lanetta and Carter — needed two hours to complete their work.

I couldn’t see much but equipment and occasional masked professionals. They spoke in low tones, occasionally reciting pairs of numbers I assumed were coordinates of the catheter’s progress.

I heard them say they were preparing a stent. So that definitely was about to become part of my life.

I was comfortable except for one brief period. I heard them saying my blood pressure had dropped. As they made adjustments, I felt a sudden deep chill.

I knew it likely was due to the blood-pressure drop. But I’ve now had a hint of the proverbial “icy chill of death.”

My blood pressure came up. The chill passed.

They had put some kind of heavy wrap over my right groin. I kept waiting for the pierce, prick or pain indicating catheter entry.

Toward the end, one of the assistants said they were wrapping up. “If you guys went in through my groin,” I said, “you did an amazing job.”

“Oh, we didn’t have to do that,” the aide replied. “We did it all through your wrist.”

I had barely noticed. This is not your 20th-century heart surgery, let alone one on “Emergency!”

Still, a close call

Make no mistake, though: I had a major heart attack. One I’m fortunate to have survived.

Dr. Raufi told Joan afterward that I had had a full blockage of my heart’s left anterior descending artery. It has a more common nickname: the “widowmaker” artery.

That artery can clog quickly, we heard. Or it could have been gradual. We don’t know.

I also had a blood clot blocking a branch vessel off that artery. The heart team removed as much of that clot as possible. One of my many new medications is attacking the rest of it.

My calmness that day probably included a sense of inevitability. Mind you, I had made some diet changes, though life and work had seemed to constantly conspire against getting enough exercise.

My father’s German parents lived to almost 88 and to 92 with no significant heart issues. Dad, now 80, has had high blood pressure but little else cardiac-related.

But I’m also half Danish. My maternal grandmother lived to 95, but my grandpa died at age 60 in 1957 of what they then called “hardening of the arteries.”

And my mother had a heart valve replacement at age 55 in 1998. (She’s 79 now and still doing well.)

Ever since, I had wondered whether I’d make it through my 50s and which side of my heritage would prevail on heart matters.

Well, the Danish side won.

So I wasn’t shocked or panicked that Sunday morning. I long knew something might happen. Now it has.

So now we go forward and do better with the diet, the exercise and the rest.

The way back

I wound up in GPH’s “progressive care unit.” The first night was sleepless — so much had happened — but I gradually was able to rest more and more.

Forty-eight hours later, I went home.

Joan and I are grateful to the PCU team that kept watch over me: registered nurses Grace Dulay, Bea Onate, Samantha Whiley and Jessie Buffington; technicians Rori Jensen-Manley and Hannah Cook; and Tra and Brooklyn, cardiology providers working with Dr. Azariah Kirubakaran, my Monday and Tuesday cardiologist.

I’ll be undergoing cardiac rehabilitation for some time. Dr. Georgy Kaspar and physician assistant Ryan Sowle will oversee my recovery at the GPH Heart Institute, along with Dr. Shawn Murdock, our primary care provider at Midlands Family Medicine.

We had bought nonrefundable plane tickets in February to see family and friends in the Portland, Oregon, area May 25 to June 1.

My mood brightened when Dr. Kirubakaran — with a timely assist from GPH Chaplain Brenda Lee — said we could still go.

I was able during our vacation and since to walk up to two miles without chest pain or shortness of breath. Full heart flow matters.

And I’m grateful to our soon-departing St. Pat’s pastor, the Rev. Josh Brown, for giving me the Catholic sacrament of anointing of the sick before we left on vacation. Faith matters.

I’m sure I’ll be processing my brush with mortality for quite a while. I suppose you could say I heard the first faint trumpet sounds from the other side on May 15.

But it seems God isn’t done with me yet.

