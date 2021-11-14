Trio of longtime North Platte Red Cross employees retire

“I always enjoyed working with these guys because they were always supportive and easy to work with. You could tell they loved their job and were very good at it,” Nolda said. “I just knew they would do a good job, and would always be there for me and the donors.”

Widick said her co-workers are “a big part of why we come to work,” and Morgan said she was going to miss working with them.

“That’s one of the things that kept me (at the Red Cross), because this is a hard job. But I really like my co-workers, and I like the job,” Morgan said.

As the American Red Cross continues to deal with a nationwide blood product shortage, Widick encouraged people to donate blood.

“I’ve always had a saying: Better to give than to receive,” Widick said. Blood donation is “not for everybody, but I think if you have a little extra time, it doesn’t have to be as committed as some people who are here every two weeks — just when you can work it out — that’s awesome.”

According to the Red Cross, nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S., and that one blood donation can potentially save three lives.

“It just seems like people who don’t give blood or don’t know anything about it, at some point in time, someone they know or love is going to need those blood products,” Morgan said. “They really should consider donating if they can.”

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

