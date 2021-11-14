Trio of longtime North Platte Red Cross employees retire

Between the guests of honor and those who came to wish them well, there were many, many years of experience represented at the North Platte Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center on Thursday morning.
Co-workers, both current and former, as well as donors and friends celebrated the retirement of three Red Cross employees: Peggy Baker, Jolene Morgan and Jan Widick, who have over 80 years of service combined.
“All three of them, they’re just exemplary employees of the kind that we see fewer of today. They were very dedicated to the mission of the organization,” said Rob Prillaman, administrator for Red Cross locations in North Platte, Kearney and Grand Island until his own retirement in 2009. “We worked together a long time, and they were just true team players.”
Prillaman started his career with the Red Cross just a few months before Baker, whose first day was Aug. 4, 1986.
When Baker began with the Red Cross, she worked on the “Bloodmobiles” — buses or large vans that acted as mobile blood donation locations.
“The traveling and the team we worked with and all the towns we went to, we just had so much fun — always laughing and carrying on,” Baker said. “It was just a joy to work here.”
While the traveling and mobile blood donation meant that there was seldom a set schedule in the early years, that was something Morgan, a 29-year employee, said she enjoyed most, in addition to being able to visit places.
“I liked the different hours, going someplace new every day,” Morgan said. “I probably saw some parts of Nebraska I wouldn’t otherwise have seen.”
Throughout their time with the Red Cross, the women were able to meet and get to know donors — often like family.
“You do this for so long you get to know them, you get to know their families and what everybody is up to, whose kids have done what, who’s got a new baby coming,” Morgan said. “You kind of get into the fun stuff. The donors are the biggest thing I’ll miss.”
Baker called the dedicated donors “special people” whom she would miss, a sentiment that Widick echoed.
“I’m going to miss the donors. They’re incredible, how they’ve devoted their time, selflessly, and come in frequently,” Widick said. “We get to know them like family, so yeah, I am going to miss that.”
It seems that the feeling is mutual, at least according to Pat Obermeier, who worked in the lab around the same time Baker began.
“Peggy is just top-notch with the donors, and they will miss her,” Obermeier said, adding that Morgan and Widick would also be missed.
Rhonda Nolda, a former donor recruitment representative who left the Red Cross in 2012, also attested to their skill with donors — and co-workers.
“I always enjoyed working with these guys because they were always supportive and easy to work with. You could tell they loved their job and were very good at it,” Nolda said. “I just knew they would do a good job, and would always be there for me and the donors.”
Widick said her co-workers are “a big part of why we come to work,” and Morgan said she was going to miss working with them.
“That’s one of the things that kept me (at the Red Cross), because this is a hard job. But I really like my co-workers, and I like the job,” Morgan said.
As the American Red Cross continues to deal with a nationwide blood product shortage, Widick encouraged people to donate blood.
“I’ve always had a saying: Better to give than to receive,” Widick said. Blood donation is “not for everybody, but I think if you have a little extra time, it doesn’t have to be as committed as some people who are here every two weeks — just when you can work it out — that’s awesome.”
According to the Red Cross, nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S., and that one blood donation can potentially save three lives.
“It just seems like people who don’t give blood or don’t know anything about it, at some point in time, someone they know or love is going to need those blood products,” Morgan said. “They really should consider donating if they can.”
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.