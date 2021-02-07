Up in the air: North Platte researchers develop protocols for drone-aided pesticide application

When the protocols are developed and put into practice, an operator will typically fly a UAS with a camera, over a field area, to generate a map, Golus said. The map, showing areas to be sprayed, will then be read by the UAS carrying the spray solution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to spraying pesticides, “the knowledge we have,” lags “far behind the (GPS) technology,” Houston said. He and Golus are trying different nozzles, comparing the output at different spray pressures, and operating the UAS at different heights and under different wind speeds and temperature conditions.

A UAS carries only 3½ to 4 gallons of spray solution, limited by the size of the machine and weight limits imposed by the FAA. Typical application rates are 1 to 3 gallons of spray per acre, and spray droplets are very small. Conditions need to be right to prevent rapid evaporation and drift of pesticide particles.

Even the number of rotors (propeller blades) on the UAS, and the way they are configured, can make a difference, Houston said. He is working with two UAS models; one has four rotors and the other has six. “This season we hope to learn the (air field) patterns of each.”