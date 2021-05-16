David Craft walked into the Lincoln County Raceway about 9 a.m. May 8 in preparation for that night’s event.

“And I’ll probably go home around 2 (a.m.),” he said as he headed from the track to another area of the facility during the last frantic hour before the hot laps for the five divisions of racing.

That is the life for a small racetrack promoter. Craft and his wife, Penny, took over the 3/8-mile oval dirt track last season after Terry and Bobbi Fletcher stepped down.

The couple doesn’t run the facility on their own. A staff of about 20 provides support on race days in various capacities or during the week leading up to the events. Some do both.

“The majority of people were here prior to us becoming the promoter,” Craft said. “It’s a super dedicated staff. Really great people who love the track and want it to be supported.”

One of those individuals is Russ Small, who has been out at the track since its formation in 1985.

“I helped build it,” Small said.

Smalls contributions last week included landscaping — mowing and weed whacking — as well as maintenance on the water truck. He also wet down the track Saturday before the races started.

“He pretty much does everything,” Craft said. “He certainly has been really good to us.”

Saturday was the second of eight race weekends planned this season, each separated by a few weeks. The final one is planned for Aug. 28.

“Sometimes less is more,” Craft said. “We looked at the schedule with the thought of putting the best shows that we felt would have the biggest impact on the community and be the best for the racers and not be taxing on them. Racing is very expensive, and sometimes if you do more races, your car count (in each event) will go down.

“We looked at dates we felt would be supported by both the racers and the fans, and also how would those events be put on and what would the effect be. Year Two has a few more bigger shows. “

Each event has a theme. Last week’s was a nod to Mother’s Day and also honored T.J. Brede, wife of raceway flag man Chris, who is battling colon cancer.

The next event is May 28-29 and focuses on Memorial Day. A “Thanksgiving in July” is scheduled two weeks after a “Neighborhood Celebration” over the Fourth of July weekend.

Troy Bayne drives the No. 2 sports modified car and his purple, orange and white-painted vehicle was one that showed support for Brede.

“Tonight is her night and hopefully maybe we can get a win for her,” Bayne said before he went out and achieved that goal.

Bayne, a 57-year-old Hershey resident, is in his third year of his second life as a driver. He raced for 15 years and then stepped away from the sport for the same amount of time.

“I love it,” Bayne said about his return to the track. “What do they call it? I’m an adrenaline junkie.”

He also is a different driver

“Early in my career I was probably more aggressive,” Bayne said. “Now I’m more laid back. I just like to go out and have fun. I’m still competitive, but before I thought that I needed to be up front all of the time. Now I just relax and have fun.”

Craft said most of the racers come from within a 60-mile radius of North Platte, but some competitors make the journey from outside that range. The opening event April 24 had a couple of drivers from Colorado.

“A lot of it comes down to timing and what (tracks are) racing and what the weather is like,” Craft said. “It also comes down to if they can afford to make a longer trek like that.”

Floyd Houser was in the stands to watch the races and is a regular spectator. He is a former racer who drove sprints, mods, late models and stock cars over a roughly five-decade career that ended in the early 2000s.

“I love dirt tracks,” Houser said. “I don’t like asphalt. It takes a better driver on dirt. You have to be alert at all times.”

Trent Florom had his eyes on the track all night as well. It was his first event as the announcer at the raceway but not behind a mic overall. He is a prep sports broadcaster for a McCook radio station.

Florom has been an announcer at two other tracks, including a season and a half in McCook.

“But that was about six years ago, so it’s about getting back behind the mic again,” he said.

He is taking over the Lincoln County job this year as the previous raceway announcer, Kelly Ninas, had scheduling conflicts. Ninas contacted him about the opening.

As he sat down in the press box and got set for the night, his thought was with one driver in particular. His son, Marcus, drove the No. 26 white car in the sports mod division.

“Got to remember I’m an announcer tonight and not a fan,” Florom joked.

