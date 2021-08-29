Watch now: Disc golf a hole-in-one for North Platte group that meets Sunday mornings

“We have been talking to the (city’s) park and rec department and community members here and so far there has been really positive results,” said Felton, a Cheyenne, Wyoming, native who became an active disc golf player when he lived in Virginia. “We have enough funding to buy the baskets right now but just need a little more community support for tee pads and signs for each hole.”

The trio took to the course with bags stocked with multiple brightly-colored disc that were divided by purpose.

The driver, midrange and putter discs are all designed for either distance or control and switched out depending how far away the individual is from the basket.

“A lot of it is about using your body and momentum, especially on the longer throws,” Sharp said. “You’ve got to use your whole body. A lot of people when start just use their arm and you can get so much more distance by just engaging your body.”

Sharp said he picks up tips by watching how-to videos on You Tube as well as some of the professional disc golf player tournaments.

“For the first five or six years I was just having fun. I didn’t ever know it was a sport,” Sharp said. “Then I started seeing it on YouTube and how good the professionals were, I took it more seriously.”