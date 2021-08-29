Watch now: Disc golf a hole-in-one for North Platte group that meets Sunday mornings

Ethan Sharp started playing disc golf when he was 15 years old simply because he wanted to join friends who had taken up the sport.
He said he hit the course with a disc that he bought to Walmart and tried to throw it as hard as he could on every attempt on each hole only to watch it quickly hook and repeatedly sail off course.
It didn’t deter him, however.
“The more I played, the more I loved it,” Sharp said. “I ended up playing all the time. I’ve had interest in (other activities) over the years but this is the one thing that has always stuck with me. It’s been the one thing I have always been passionate about.”
Sharp, 27, spent Tuesday night playing a round at the Cody Park course with Tyler Felton and Chase Hallsted. The three are also a part of a league that has met at 10 a.m. every Sunday at Cody Park for the past three months. Roughly 10 to 15 players turn out each week.
Hallsted started this summer after a friend brought him out to the course one day and the experience hooked him. A converted softball player, Hallsted said part of the appeal is making steady improvement in the game.
“It’s just watching how much you progress on your throws, going from really bad ones to making really good ones,” Hallstad said. “How fast (the progress) comes along, it’s pretty fun to watch.”
He is not the only one who feels that way.
The sport is similar to golf but instead of using a club and a ball, participants negotiate each hole by throwing a disc at a basket instead of green. Like golf, the goal is to take as few attempts as possible.
According to the website discgolfmentor.com, the activity is one of the fastest-growing sports. More than 71,000 people played a round in 2020, based on information collected from UDisc — a popular scoring app for the game.
The number represents a 33% increase from 2019. The Professional Disc Golf Association lists 112 courses in Nebraska. There are three other courses in the North Platte area outside of Cody Park: Jaycee Park at Lake Maloney, at the Maranatha Bible Camp in Maxwell, the Lake Helen Recreation Area in Gothenburg, at Swede’s Pond in Paxton and the Deb Goedert Memorial Park in Wallace.
Sharp calls Cody Park home, however, as the place he learned the game. The roughly 2,500 foot course has nine holes which Sharp, Felton and Hallstad went through in about a half hour.
They then played another nine, this time on an alternate course they designed with the holes arranged in a different order as well as the starting point for each one, or tee pad.
Felton said there are proposals to make Cody Park a permanent 18-hole course.
“We have been talking to the (city’s) park and rec department and community members here and so far there has been really positive results,” said Felton, a Cheyenne, Wyoming, native who became an active disc golf player when he lived in Virginia. “We have enough funding to buy the baskets right now but just need a little more community support for tee pads and signs for each hole.”
The trio took to the course with bags stocked with multiple brightly-colored disc that were divided by purpose.
The driver, midrange and putter discs are all designed for either distance or control and switched out depending how far away the individual is from the basket.
“A lot of it is about using your body and momentum, especially on the longer throws,” Sharp said. “You’ve got to use your whole body. A lot of people when start just use their arm and you can get so much more distance by just engaging your body.”
Sharp said he picks up tips by watching how-to videos on You Tube as well as some of the professional disc golf player tournaments.
“For the first five or six years I was just having fun. I didn’t ever know it was a sport,” Sharp said. “Then I started seeing it on YouTube and how good the professionals were, I took it more seriously.”
Sharp has about 20 discs that are stored in a backpack he sports for each round. He added it’s not necessary to have that many, however.
“You only need about three discs,” Sharp said. “If you have a trusty driver, mid-range and putter, its a good way to at least get started. The easiest way to learn to play is grab a putter and learn how to make it fly straight. Drivers are a little more advanced in throwing techniques, but if you can learn how to wing a putter, then you can grab onto a driver and should be just fine.”
There is one individual in the Sunday league at Cody Park that makes his way through the course using just one disc.
“He actually does really well,” Felton said. “If you know how to throw that one disc really well, then it doesn’t matter how many you have.”
