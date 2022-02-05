Watch now: Hershey sisters share a passion for drag racing

HERSHEY — A love for drag racing started with a chance meeting for the Fletcher girls, Alliana, 17, and Terralynn, 9.

Terry Fletcher, their dad, took the family to the Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, in 2019. They met Mike Salinas, a NHRA Top Fuel racer with Scrappers Racing who has won numerous national titles.

“He stopped us on the way out because of Terralynn,” Terry said. “He wanted to give her a piston, which she’s still got to this day.”

Salinas talked with Terralynn about his own girls, who are also racers, and told her she should think about doing it as well.

“That was in July,” Terry said. “In August, Terralynn came up to me and said, ‘Dad, I’ve been thinking,’ and that’s where it started. We got her in it and, of course, Alliana went along.”

Though, Alliana admits, she was hesitant when her dad and mom, Bobbi, asked if she was interested in racing as well.