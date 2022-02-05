Watch now: Hershey sisters share a passion for drag racing

HERSHEY — A love for drag racing started with a chance meeting for the Fletcher girls, Alliana, 17, and Terralynn, 9.
Terry Fletcher, their dad, took the family to the Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, in 2019. They met Mike Salinas, a NHRA Top Fuel racer with Scrappers Racing who has won numerous national titles.
“He stopped us on the way out because of Terralynn,” Terry said. “He wanted to give her a piston, which she’s still got to this day.”
Salinas talked with Terralynn about his own girls, who are also racers, and told her she should think about doing it as well.
“That was in July,” Terry said. “In August, Terralynn came up to me and said, ‘Dad, I’ve been thinking,’ and that’s where it started. We got her in it and, of course, Alliana went along.”
Though, Alliana admits, she was hesitant when her dad and mom, Bobbi, asked if she was interested in racing as well.
“If we’re going to start out with honesty, I didn’t want to do it,” Alliana said. “I didn’t want my parents spending over $5,000 to put me in something I never tried and not enjoy it. So I told them I wasn’t going to do it.”
But, her parents didn’t give her the option.
“My dad said, ‘No, you’re going to,’ threw me in a car and it became my passion,” Alliana said.
Her dad said Alliana has attention deficit disorder. Racing gives her a respite and helps her to focus.
“I like the peace that comes out of it,” Alliana said. “I mess a lot with myself mentally and when I’m pulling up to the (starting lights) tree, you literally can’t think of anything else.
“A lot of people wouldn’t say it’s peaceful because you’re going 85 mph within an eighth of a mile, but it’s literally the most peaceful thing I could do and I just love doing it. It’s a mental game.”
Terry said Alliana found a niche that she truly enjoys.
“And I’m surprisingly good at it,” Alliana said.
Terralynn was the first of the Fletcher girls to get started. Salinas gave Terralynn the encouragement she needed to give racing a try.
“What made me want to race is that I have courage,” Terralynn said. “I knew I could do it from the start and Mike Salinas told me someday I might get in one of those cars and here I am in one of these cars.”
Terry bought a car for Terralynn and they practiced up and down the street next to their house in Hershey. She had to get a racing license, which includes a medical checkup among other “intense” steps, like driving tests and demonstrating familiarity with the track.
After going through the process, the girls joined the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League. It offers kids ages 5 through 17 a chance to race half-scale dragsters in a controlled environment at the NHRA’s 130 member tracks throughout the United States and in Canada long before they can obtain a state driver’s license.
Terralynn’s first race was at Kearney Raceway Park.
“I don’t remember who I was going against, but I was still learning how to turn onto the track so some people helped me,” Terralynn said. “I don’t know if I won or not, but I felt really happy that I started doing it.”
Terralyn’s engine is about 17 horsepower and Alliana’s is about 52 horsepower. Alliana’s top speed is 85 mph and Terralyn said “the fastest I’ve gone is 62 mph.”
According to Terry, the engines are based off the Briggs and Stratton flathead engine, which is a single cylinder. The bore size is different in the two cars.
“It’s just a lawn mower on steroids,” Alliana said.
The girls race at the Julesburg Dragstrip most of the time. They like the competition and camaraderie that is found there.
“The sportsmanship is huge,” Bobbi said. “Win or lose, these kids are out there every race giving knuckles, wishing good luck before the race. After the race, they get out of their cars and give high fives, knuckles.”
This season, the girls are signed up for the Western Conference Finals that will take place at Bandimere June 24 to 26. Racing teams will come from all over the western United States as well as Canada and Mexico.
Last season, the girls competed at the Division 5 finals at Bandimere and performed well.
“There were 69 cars in my class and I placed sixth,” Alliana said.
Bobbi said it was her daughter’s first time racing at Bandimere. Terralynn finished third out of about 20 cars.
In September, the girls will compete in the District 7 finals in Las Vegas.
