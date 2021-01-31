 Skip to main content
Watch now: 'It's just been amazing': Area educators work hard to make sure students thrive
Watch now: 'It's just been amazing': Area educators work hard to make sure students thrive

Navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic strained area schools, but many teachers and administrators said they appreciate the blessings brought about by the uncertainties thrust upon them.

Flexibility in teaching style and methods through the changing environment served school districts well through the first half of the 2020-21 school year. Educators across the board said they were forced to manage their efforts in the areas they could control for the sake of the students.

Dan Jensen, principal at Maxwell Public Schools, said the teachers “are rock stars.”

“It’s just been amazing,” Jensen said. “I haven’t heard complaints, I haven’t heard ‘I can’t’ — they just stepped up.”

That sentiment was echoed by administrators at North Platte Public Schools, Hershey Public Schools and North Platte Catholic Schools. They said the process has been difficult, but each district has managed to bring most students back into the buildings and keep them there through the first half of the year.

“We’ve had to adapt and we have to be flexible and we have to do what is in the best interest of the kids,” said Jill Granger, fourth grade teacher at McDaid. “We still need to provide them with the best education we can.”

Although the need for remote learning has diminished since spring, the skills learned were valuable.

“Virtual learning has made our education better as a tool,” said Trent Benjamin, director of elementary teaching and learning at North Platte Public Schools. “We can never go away from using it anymore.”

Jeff Steinbeck, principal at Hershey Public Schools, said virtual learning used a number of components. He cited Marcy Durfee’s seventh- and eighth-grade math classes as an example.

“Often when I walked into Marcy’s classroom,” Steinbeck said, “she had students in a group setting and there was either a phone propped up on the desk and the students were FaceTiming with a remote learner,” or they were engaged through Zoom or some other form of interactive media.

Although remote learning helped students complete the 2019-20 school year, it was driven by necessity.

“It provided an educational support for those kids not being able to finish school (last spring),” Benjamin said. “But we all can completely agree 100%, it’s not as good as face-to-face learning.”

Vikki Carlson, director of secondary teaching and learning at NPPS, said the basics of teaching remains the same, but the pandemic affected every aspect of the education culture.

“There’s nothing that replaces that in-person learning,” Carlson said. “There’s just an unexpected loss of details that, now in hindsight, we took for granted when we were in full in-person learning pre-pandemic.

“There is some degree of loss in the sense of connectiveness in not being able to see our emotional reaction to things and I think that was difficult for teachers.”

Carlson said there is much appreciation for what has been done.

“I think that’s where all the accolades really lie for us in teaching and learning,” Carlson said. “It is with the staff and teachers and the challenges they’ve had to face. They haven’t given up, they’ve persevered, they’ve been persistent.”

Preparation for opening schools began during the summer.

“We had a return-to-school committee that has now changed into our pandemic response committee,” Steinbeck said. “That school committee was comprised of school board members, nurse, teachers, administrators and parents to try to figure our best route to get students in the classroom, starting in August.”

Steinbeck said the committee wanted to do it safely.

“We also wanted to do it to where hopefully to where we could keep kids in the classroom,” Steinbeck said. “We didn’t want to do it for a week or two and then have to be out for a week or two. The ultimate goal was to get back here 100% in-person.”

The Hershey team developed a strategy and Steinbeck said the school board has supported the effort.

“We have a team that has worked on the plan and they were pro-masks from the get-go,” Durfee said, “and I think that’s really what saved us and kept us in school.”

Many of the teachers were uncertain whether they could maintain that goal.

“Toward the end of the summer, there were so many unknowns going into the school year,” said Brooke Aden, second-grade teacher at Cody Elementary. “I was just excited to get back into the classroom. Seeing the kids was definitely one thing that I looked forward to.

“But with that being said, coming back to school we wondered how long were we going to stay in school and that was always a worry in the back of a lot of teachers’ minds.”

Durfee, the Hershey math teacher, said the questions were many.

“I had a lot of anxiety, I think just the unknown,” Durfee said. “Honestly, there were several of us that were like, gosh, how many weeks do you think it will be before we get sent home, or the kids get sent home. I thought three or four weeks and we’d be shut down.”

At Maxwell, math teacher Gail Madsen said adjustments were sometimes made “on the fly.”

“Things change very rapidly sometimes and we have no control over that,” Madsen said. “Teaching is kind of that way anyway a little bit, but certainly more so with the pandemic.”

Some teachers said they look forward to a more normal routine. At Eisenhower Elementary, Principal Lyndsey Douglas opened the door for some stress relief.

“I have great appreciation for what (the teachers) do day in and day out,” Douglas said. “They’re definitely the ones in the trenches with the students eight hours at a time.”

At a staff meeting earlier in the year, Douglas took the teachers outdoors.

“We actually played volleyball,” Douglas said. “It was really hard to stop and go play volleyball because we were really in the frame of work and everything.

“It was the best thing we ever did. We played for 30 minutes and we laughed more than we had all day and we just had fun together.”

From the uncertainty at the beginning of the year, most teachers and administrators have begun to see things level out.

“I think we have a better grip on what we’re looking for as far as health issues,” said Pam Wood, McDaid principal. “I don’t think we’re quite as scared of it as we were earlier, because I think we feel like what we are doing is working. We really haven’t strayed much from what we started out with.”

Going into the last half of the year that began in January, most schools are confident they will finish with most students attending in person. One persistent thought is that teaching will likely never look the same as it did pre-pandemic.

“Nobody has backed down from the challenges that I see collectively across the district,” Carlson said. “There’s just that sort of a grit around being able to get through this and the positive attitude despite the really hard days for our staff.”

Benjamin said that “uncomfortable times create change” and that learning how to incorporate the virtual learning component to the mix will improve the educational component.

For the most part, schools are moving forward at a somewhat normal clip, but the concern for Douglas is addressing teacher burnout and stress.

“What I always say that’s kind of scary is that I think you get used to the level of stress,” Douglas said. “I really don’t think it’s lessened any, but I think we’ve adapted to it. It becomes the new normal to have more stress, which worries me.”

Wisdom from 2020

» “We learned that remote learning, we call it ‘crisis learning,’ isn’t the best way for students to learn.” — Pam Wood, principal, McDaid Elementary School.

» “Last year we ended the school year abruptly without any notice and we couldn’t say goodbye to any of our kids. I guess having the relationships with the kids and then not knowing if we’re going to continue was the hardest part.” — Brooke Aden, second grade teacher, Cody Elementary School.

» “We were very pleased at how our students came in and adjusted. Sometimes I think students adjust a lot faster than we do as adults. It was impressive to see our students had taken on wearing a mask at school, social distancing.” — Jeff Steinbeck, principal, Hershey Public School.

» “I’ve thought if I were early-retirement eligible, I would have taken it. But now it’s turned out to be way better than I thought it was going to be.” — Marcy Durfee, seventh and eighth grade math teacher, Hershey Public School.

»“It’s just not keeping things face-to-face, the teachers have had to be flexible in a way that allows the kids that get quarantined or extended illnesses to keep learning too.” — Dan Jensen, principal, Maxwell Public School.

» “I think one of the mistakes we made in the spring is that we had to shift to that fully remote model, but it wasn’t a routine for the kids. So we really wanted to develop that routine with the kids while we were face to face, so it wasn’t new to them should we go remote.” — Dan Jensen, principal, Maxwell Public School.

» “Talk about what we’ve learned from March of last year, we’ve changed our model a dozen times, at least. We develop a plan on something we anticipate and we’re at the mercy of how this pandemic plays out. What we’ve learned I think is positive.” — Dan Jensen, principal, Maxwell Public School.

» “It forced me to learn a lot of different, new technology, which is an advantage now.” — Gail Madsen, high school math teacher, Maxwell Public School.

» “We had all these plans, but really the unknowns were prevalent and we didn’t know how things were going to work out. Planning for pickup and drop off, there were a lot of these little things to try to imagine how it was all going to work.” — Lyndsey Douglas, principal, Eisenhower Elementary School.

