Watch now: 'It's just been amazing': Area educators work hard to make sure students thrive

Some teachers said they look forward to a more normal routine. At Eisenhower Elementary, Principal Lyndsey Douglas opened the door for some stress relief.

“I have great appreciation for what (the teachers) do day in and day out,” Douglas said. “They’re definitely the ones in the trenches with the students eight hours at a time.”

At a staff meeting earlier in the year, Douglas took the teachers outdoors.

“We actually played volleyball,” Douglas said. “It was really hard to stop and go play volleyball because we were really in the frame of work and everything.

“It was the best thing we ever did. We played for 30 minutes and we laughed more than we had all day and we just had fun together.”

From the uncertainty at the beginning of the year, most teachers and administrators have begun to see things level out.

“I think we have a better grip on what we’re looking for as far as health issues,” said Pam Wood, McDaid principal. “I don’t think we’re quite as scared of it as we were earlier, because I think we feel like what we are doing is working. We really haven’t strayed much from what we started out with.”