Watch Now: Lifetime of dedication to the craft

“I’ve used this chart from Ping for many years,” Skinner said. “I use the height of the individual to determine what the lie and loft of his clubs should be.”

The chart gives Skinner a standard angle of lie and then he takes into consideration other factors that may be unique to that particular golfer.

“People tend to think the length of the club is going to take care of that and it does not,” Skinner said. “It is the lie angle of the club, which is the angle that the shaft goes into the (club) head.”

After taking measurements and factoring in the height and stance of the golfer, Skinner can place the club in his loft and lie machine to bend it to the correct angle.

“Most golfers measure within two degrees of what is normal for their height,” Skinner said. “Seldom do we have anyone who measures more than two degrees of normal.”

The type of club heads determine how much the angle can be adjusted. Forged heads can be adjusted more than two degrees, but cast clubs have a limit of two degrees because of the metal’s memory.

“If you want to adjust two degrees, you have to bend the club head to four degrees,” Skinner said, “and let it spring back two degrees.”