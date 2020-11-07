Watch Now: Lifetime of dedication to the craft

Golf club professionals offer many services, but Richard Skinner brings knowledge and skill that few others have.
Skinner has owned Indian Meadows Golf Course in North Platte for the last 30 years, and has a long history of involvement in golf, which has served him well. At 82 years of age, Skinner still loves to teach, and build and adjust clubs for his customers.
His shop at the course houses the unique equipment he uses to help golfers improve their games.
One such item is a 60-year-old loft and lie machine. It bends the hosel — where the club head connects to the shaft — and Skinner has used it for about 50 of those years. The lie affects the direction and flight of the ball, whereas the loft affects the distance the ball will travel.
“A machinist in Sterling, Colorado, built it for a friend who was the pro at the Sterling Country Club at the time,” Skinner said. “He used the machine for about 10 years and then I bought it from him.”
Skinner said the most important aspect of golf is hitting the ball in the center of the club face, and he uses a chart and other pieces of equipment to ensure the golfer has the best opportunity to improve their game.
When a golfer comes in to have their clubs adjusted or to be fitted with new clubs, Skinner begins with a chart on his wall.
“I’ve used this chart from Ping for many years,” Skinner said. “I use the height of the individual to determine what the lie and loft of his clubs should be.”
The chart gives Skinner a standard angle of lie and then he takes into consideration other factors that may be unique to that particular golfer.
“People tend to think the length of the club is going to take care of that and it does not,” Skinner said. “It is the lie angle of the club, which is the angle that the shaft goes into the (club) head.”
After taking measurements and factoring in the height and stance of the golfer, Skinner can place the club in his loft and lie machine to bend it to the correct angle.
“Most golfers measure within two degrees of what is normal for their height,” Skinner said. “Seldom do we have anyone who measures more than two degrees of normal.”
The type of club heads determine how much the angle can be adjusted. Forged heads can be adjusted more than two degrees, but cast clubs have a limit of two degrees because of the metal’s memory.
“If you want to adjust two degrees, you have to bend the club head to four degrees,” Skinner said, “and let it spring back two degrees.”
Known as the “Golf Doctor,” Skinner has the understanding learned through his many years as a PGA teaching pro and experience. After graduation from the Los Angeles PGA Business School in 1966, Skinner and his wife, Sharon, moved to North Platte in 1969. He was the head professional at the North Platte Country Club until he opened Indian Meadows Golf Club in 1991.
His most famous student is his daughter Val Skinner, who went on to a fine LPGA professional career, and father and daughter have both been inducted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame.
“I worked as an assistant pro in Utah and got into building clubs,” Skinner said, “because he had an arrangement with a company in California and we’d buy the clubs in different stages of production.”
That is the point Skinner said he got into club repair and club building business.
“I loved it,” Skinner said. “And I still do.”
Skinner can be reached at Indian Meadows for club repair, adjustment and golf lessons. The phone number is 308-532-6955.
