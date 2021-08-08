Watch now: North Platte Buddy Ball offers athletes of all abilities a chance to play baseball, softball

Jaden Dike made a connection with Avery Norton as a counselor and attendee, respectively, for the North Platte Kids Klub this summer.
The two had a reunion Wednesday night as Dike and the 11-year-old Norton — who sported a pink and black glove — were paired up during the latest North Platte Bambino Buddy Ball game at a Cody Park softball field.
“I haven’t seen Avery since (the camp ended in July), so being able to see and meet up with her again, it’s amazing,” said the 18-year-old Dike. “I’ve missed her so much and missed a lot of these kids.
“(Avery) was in my group (at the camp) so we got super close,” Dike said. “First year ever meeting her and it was just a bond that couldn’t break. We share the same humor.”
Buddy Ball gives athletes ages 5 to 19 who have physical or mental disabilities the opportunity to play in an organized baseball or softball league. The program was formed nationally by the Babe Ruth League in 2000.
Each team member is paired with a “buddy” who assists the player in swinging a bat, rounding the bases or catching the ball.
The Kids Klub counselors and staff filled the role of the buddies Wednesday after members of the North Platte High School volleyball team and the Heat softball program did the same in previous games.
The North Platte High School softball team is scheduled to volunteer for a night this month as well.
“This was a reunion even further years back because some of these kiddos have aged out of our program,” Kids Klub director Carrie Lienemann said. “It was fun to come back and see some of our graduates and what they are up to and celebrate their successes out here.”
It was the fourth of the seven-week Buddy Ball schedule.
Last summer’s Buddy Ball season was canceled in North Platte due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These players absolutely love Buddy Ball and look forward to the season,” said league organizer Lori Hansen. “It was a big celebration our very first game (this summer) with all these players coming back and being able to see each other and talk about how much they missed each other.”
There are 14 kids who registered as players for the season as well as a group of five buddies who come to Cody Park for each game.
“I’m hoping that as the years progress, we get more and more people aware that we have Buddy Ball and that it’s for our special needs children so that they can come out and play,” Hansen said.
The players split into two teams each week, taking turns in the field and the plate.
No score is kept and runners advance a base at a time. The half-inning ends when each player gets an at-bat off a tee stationed at home plate.
The games last roughly an hour and end with the players and buddies gathering for a group photo each week.
Hansen has directed the program for the past two years, and her daughter, Isabella Winter, 15, has been a player in the program for the past five years.
“It’s very fun. It’s kind of my home,” Isabella said as she motioned toward the softball field.
Her teammate Rilynn Weaver was standing nearby and echoed those sentiments.
“It’s my favorite,” Weaver said of the games each week.
Hansen said Isabella looks forward to the games each week and begins getting ready for that night’s game on Wednesday morning.
“This is her sport,” Hansen said. “She gets to watch her brother play baseball and watched her sister play softball in the past and her cousins play. This is the time then for all of them to come watch her.”
Winter’s siblings and cousins have been volunteers for the games, and it is the same story for family members of other players.
Sierra Schultz and her friend Adeline Erickson were buddies for Schultz’s sister, Ayla, on Wednesday.
Kasey Munson, 14, has been a buddy since her sister was a player three years ago.
“I helped her run the bases and everything. It was a good experience,” Munson said. “I like being here, being with my friends, meeting new people and helping (the players) out.”
While the Buddy Ball season will wrap up in August, Hansen said there has been discussion of extending the program into other sports during the year.
She said the organization has access to a field near the North Platte Recreation Center that could be used for soccer or another activity.
“We just don’t have all the irons in the fire worked out yet,” she said.