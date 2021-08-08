Watch now: North Platte Buddy Ball offers athletes of all abilities a chance to play baseball, softball

The North Platte High School softball team is scheduled to volunteer for a night this month as well.

“This was a reunion even further years back because some of these kiddos have aged out of our program,” Kids Klub director Carrie Lienemann said. “It was fun to come back and see some of our graduates and what they are up to and celebrate their successes out here.”

It was the fourth of the seven-week Buddy Ball schedule.

Last summer’s Buddy Ball season was canceled in North Platte due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These players absolutely love Buddy Ball and look forward to the season,” said league organizer Lori Hansen. “It was a big celebration our very first game (this summer) with all these players coming back and being able to see each other and talk about how much they missed each other.”

There are 14 kids who registered as players for the season as well as a group of five buddies who come to Cody Park for each game.

“I’m hoping that as the years progress, we get more and more people aware that we have Buddy Ball and that it’s for our special needs children so that they can come out and play,” Hansen said.

