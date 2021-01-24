Watch now: North Platte couple renovates former diner into living space

The space has gone from the Pink Poodle, a 1950s style diner, to a modern urban open-concept living quarters for Jason and Kayla Jensen.
The Jensens own Enzo Athletic Performance at 206 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte. They purchased the building in 2017 for their business.
“We had all that space in the back that used to be the restaurant and we really couldn’t use it as gym space,” Jason said. “It wasn’t really usable for anything else.”
The noise from the gym negated renting the space out to another business.
“I was like, we have all this space, it’s pretty decent size,” Jason said. “All the plumbing, all the electrical, everything’s already there, why don’t we just remodel it to live in and sell our house to essentially get debt free.”
Jason came up with the idea, Kayla said, but it took a lot of convincing.
“I said ‘no’ for a long time,” Kayla said.
Jason said he could live just about anywhere, “but for Kayla, it was hard giving up a house, yard and the garage.”
Their goal was to eliminate their personal debt by moving into the rear portion of the building. They sold their home and have moved in to their new quarters.
“When we put the numbers together and just thought about what we’re doing with our time and how to be more efficient,” Kayla said. “it just made more sense.”
The apartment’s back door gives the Jensens direct access to the gym.
“Now, we wake up, we walk down the hallway and we’re at work,” Kayla said. “There’s no packing our bags to come to work, there’s no packing the baby.
“If Rogan (16-month-old daughter) needs a nap, I put her down and I come back and keep working.”
The couple, who has been married for five years, said they now have more time to build another business or whatever they might want to do next.
“It’s about 1,500 square feet, two bedrooms, one bath, a pretty open concept as far as everything goes,” Jason said. “It has a loft master bedroom that overlooks the rest of the space.”
Jason did all the remodeling work with some advice from some of the gym members, who are experts in the various construction trades.
“We do have a savings goal outlined,” Kayla said. “The plan is to be here three to five years, but we love this living space and if we decide to stay here longer, we might.”
The Jensens opened Enzo 6½ years ago and operated for four years at a building on West A Street across from North Platte High School. They have been at their current location for 2½ years.
Jason said business is good.
“This year’s been really hard for a lot of people and we’re just fortunate enough that our gym members support us and we didn’t have a fall off at all this year,” Jason said. “We basically just maintained the same as the previous year and all things considered, that’s good.”
Kayla said there are some drawbacks to the living space.
“The garage and the yard,” Kayla said, “Rogan loves to be outside.”
She said there is a courtyard in the back, but no grass.
“Having no garage is a challenge, and storage space,” Kayla said. “We were really innovative and Jason built storage under the staircase.”
Kayla said they researched tiny home storage ideas and have managed to create enough to suit their needs.
“We downsized a ton, which was actually a huge blessing,” Kayla said. “We found out we didn’t need all that stuff. We don’t need stuff.”