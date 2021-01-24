Watch now: North Platte couple renovates former diner into living space

“When we put the numbers together and just thought about what we’re doing with our time and how to be more efficient,” Kayla said. “it just made more sense.”

The apartment’s back door gives the Jensens direct access to the gym.

“Now, we wake up, we walk down the hallway and we’re at work,” Kayla said. “There’s no packing our bags to come to work, there’s no packing the baby.

“If Rogan (16-month-old daughter) needs a nap, I put her down and I come back and keep working.”

The couple, who has been married for five years, said they now have more time to build another business or whatever they might want to do next.

“It’s about 1,500 square feet, two bedrooms, one bath, a pretty open concept as far as everything goes,” Jason said. “It has a loft master bedroom that overlooks the rest of the space.”

Jason did all the remodeling work with some advice from some of the gym members, who are experts in the various construction trades.

“We do have a savings goal outlined,” Kayla said. “The plan is to be here three to five years, but we love this living space and if we decide to stay here longer, we might.”