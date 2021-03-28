Watch now: North Platte detailing buisiness celebrates 26 years

The business started as a part-time job for Jerry Yoshida, but 26 years later, Yoshida’s has grown and expanded into a highly technical operation.
Jerry, his wife, Serena, and his sons DJ and Drew operate the business at 2210 W. Front St. in North Platte. Automobiles come into the shop and leave with more than just clean carpet and a nice shine.
Jerry said the business has changed dramatically since he started.
“I’ve always had a passion for vehicles from the time I was a kid,” Jerry said. “I kept my cars clean and I just loved cleaning them.”
In March 1995, Jerry said, FedEx was looking for somebody to clean, wash and wax their vehicles on Saturdays.
“I thought, well, that would be fun,” Jerry said. “I bid on that job and got it, but in order to do it, I had to be a business.”
He started his business, which would become Yoshida’s Detailing.
“I did that and I was usually done by early afternoon,” Jerry said. “I thought just to finish up my Saturday, maybe I’ll just clean somebody else’s car, and it took off from there.”
He was also working a full-time job, and as his detailing business grew, he ended up working not just Saturday and Sunday, but at night he would sometimes work until early the next morning.
“When I started my business, my friends told me if you want to be busy, you need to be the cheapest,” Jerry said.
At that time, there were four other detail shops in North Platte.
“I didn’t want to be the cheapest,” Jerry said. “I wanted to be the best.”
Jerry said the business has changed and continues to change.
“That’s been our goal from the start, to study this business and learn, learn, learn,” Jerry said. “Even today after 26 years, I still study this business constantly because it is changing.”
He said paints have changed, fabrics have changed, carpets have changed.
“Cars are a lot different than they were 26 years ago,” Jerry said. “It’s been a learning venture from the start and it still is.”
He said in the beginning he had minimal tools.
“I started this business with basically pocket money,” Jerry said. “I had buffers and polishers, but it was started on a shoestring budget and we got by with that.”
As he learned and hired employees, he started buying more and better equipment.
“To start out, we did mainly car lots, new car lots, used car lots,” Jerry said. “That was 99% of my business really the first five years.”
His retail clients began to spread the word about his business.
“Our retail business has grown to the point now that our retail, people off the street, is 99% of our business,” Jerry said.
His oldest son, DJ, was born in 1995, the year Jerry started his business, and Drew was born a couple of years later. The boys are now partners and will transition into taking it over as it continues to grow.
“Developing my love for this business came from the fact we were always down here growing up,” Drew said. “We were hanging around and helping out any way we could.
“Whether we knew it or not, it was really training us to learn the business and to take it over.”
Drew said he has always had a love for cars.
“I love to be able to see the transformation so fast over one day or a couple of days where we can polish something out and get it like it should be,” Drew said. “Then to see the satisfaction from the customer when they pick it up, that’s what makes my day.”
DJ said he and Drew were at the shop nearly every day after school.
“At 13, I would help do what I could,” DJ said. “I didn’t start working here full-time until about eight years ago.”
He said he loves the business as well.
“The biggest thing for me is getting to work with my father and my little brother,” DJ said. “Not a lot of people are able to work with their family.”
Jerry said his wife, Serena, is an integral part of the operation as well. They have been married for 14 years and she has been working at the shop ever since.
“Serena is our interior wizard,” Jerry said. “She is very detail-oriented for the small things, and with the interior on cars, all the small things are big things. To bring the whole package together you pay attention to every little thing.”
Three years ago, Yoshida’s took on the Recon Tech Western Nebraska name as they brought their business into the modern era of preserving cars.
“They have their own product line,” Jerry said. “They have their own systems, so it’s easier as we transition and put me kind of on the back burner and the boys more on the front line, to also change the name so they can be known more as the Recon Techs Western Nebraska.”
Recon offers products that allow the Yoshidas to do paint correction and, with ceramic coating, protect the paint from scratches and the elements that can damage the look.
Jerry said with the cost of automobiles these days in the $30,000 to $60,000 range, protecting that investment is important.
“We are not the ‘$100 get it done in your driveway or somebody’s garage’ business,” Jerry said. “We’ve invested a lot of time, we’ve invested a lot of money in training and learning, and we invest a lot in our employees.”
