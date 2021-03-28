Watch now: North Platte detailing buisiness celebrates 26 years

He said he loves the business as well.

“The biggest thing for me is getting to work with my father and my little brother,” DJ said. “Not a lot of people are able to work with their family.”

Jerry said his wife, Serena, is an integral part of the operation as well. They have been married for 14 years and she has been working at the shop ever since.

“Serena is our interior wizard,” Jerry said. “She is very detail-oriented for the small things, and with the interior on cars, all the small things are big things. To bring the whole package together you pay attention to every little thing.”

Three years ago, Yoshida’s took on the Recon Tech Western Nebraska name as they brought their business into the modern era of preserving cars.

“They have their own product line,” Jerry said. “They have their own systems, so it’s easier as we transition and put me kind of on the back burner and the boys more on the front line, to also change the name so they can be known more as the Recon Techs Western Nebraska.”

Recon offers products that allow the Yoshidas to do paint correction and, with ceramic coating, protect the paint from scratches and the elements that can damage the look.