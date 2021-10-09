Watch now: The science and art of wine

“I thought (initially) it was going to be really fancy and romantic and it really is not,” Sharon said of the wine making experience. “First of all, it’s a lot of work and it’s all about math and science.”

Jason’s wine making has grown from a hobby, originally making wines only for friends and family members or for fundraisers. His knowledge has come from reading, talking with other wine makers and just trial-and-error over the years.

“He loves numbers and he loves science,” Sharon said. “Everything he does has a formula and he’s checking it against the numbers. He works it until he gets it where he wants to be with it. It is an art but it also definitely is a science.”

Feather River grows cold-climate grapes that can withstand lower temperatures.

“Some of these are good to minus-20 or minus-30 degrees,” Jeff Brittan said.

Feather River has a roughly 40-acre vineyard and harvest season begins about the middle of August. A mechanical harvest beats the vine with rubber sticks to get the fruit to drop, and once that happens a conveyor belt carries the fruit to a holding bin.

Jeff estimated that roughly 45 tons of grapes will be harvested this year.