Watch now: UNL doctoral student feels at home in North Platte, grows her interest in ag

Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.
Duan came to study for her Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and spends part of her time at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.
“Agriculture is the main industry in the province where I grew up,” Duan said. “So that is one reason why I want to learn agriculture.”
In her youth, Duan said she heard a lot of stories about agriculture.
“I learned about what kind of crops we grow and how people try to manage their crops,” Duan said. “It was like a seed put in my heart when I was little, so I had an interest to study agriculture (in the U.S.).”
Her research topic is centered on nitrate leaching in northeast Nebraska, but part of the project is located in North Platte.
“I think one of the biggest reasons we are interested in this problem in the northeastern part of Nebraska is because the groundwater is already contaminated by nitrogen there because their soil is so sandy,” Duan said, “so the nitrate is easy to leach into the groundwater.”
She said the contaminated water has a negative influence on health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, too much nitrate makes it difficult for red blood cells to carry oxygen in the body, causing acute methemoglobinemia. High levels of nitrate can also be dangerous to pregnant women and infants.
Duan earned a bachelor’s degree in China and her master’s degree at Texas A&M.
”After my master’s studies, I tried to look for different options,” Duan said. “One option was to stay in Texas and another option was to look for different kind of schools.”
UNL has a collaboration with the university she attended in China.
“So I heard of (UNL) a long time ago,” Duan said. “When I did my research for my master’s studies I read a lot of articles that were produced here. I feel like many (UNL) professors’ research is perfectly coherent to what I want to do. So I decided to apply here and luckily I find opportunity.”
Duan has been in Nebraska for about one year.
“Typically I just stay in Lincoln but come here only to work in the fields and to do some lab-based experiments,” Duan said. “I think I like here pretty much. One of the reasons is because it is very familiar.”
Her first impression is the climate is similar to Anyang, China, her home town.
“The fields are very nice here, it’s quiet and it has four seasons,” Duan said. “I like different seasons, because each season has its beautiful things.”
She said it took her a while to adjust to life in the U.S.
“Language is the most challenging for me,” Duan said. “We have English class, but it’s just class, it’s not what we really use.”
When she came to the U.S., she realized everyday language was different.
“I find that sometimes the way people communicate is different from what I learned from a textbook,” Duan said. “So I need to get used to them and learn it.”
Her mother is an accountant who works for a small local company and her father works for the city water department in Anyang.
“I’m a single child in my family,” Duan said. “Sometimes I wish I had some siblings.”
She said her parents are confident in her ability to live abroad alone.
“I started staying at boarding school when I was 13, so they kind of got used to the life like I was not at home,” Duan said. “My university is also far away from home, maybe 12 hours by train.”
When she was at the university in China, she would travel home only at the end of every semester.
“So they don’t really worry about me,” Duan said. “They think I can take good care of me.”
However, now because of COVID-19, she can’t travel back to China.
“I feel eventually I still want to go back to China to apply or bring something I learn from here,” Duan said. “I saw many differences between these two countries.”
She doesn’t have an exact timeline for returning.
“Maybe five years later after I get my degree would be a good time to go back,” she said. “Or I could stay here longer if there is a better opportunity for me to learn something more here, or maybe if there’s a chance in another part of the world for me, maybe I can see something else very different.”