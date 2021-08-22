Watch now: UNL doctoral student feels at home in North Platte, grows her interest in ag

Nebraska reminds Jiaming Duan where she was born and raised in China.

Duan came to study for her Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and spends part of her time at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

“Agriculture is the main industry in the province where I grew up,” Duan said. “So that is one reason why I want to learn agriculture.”

In her youth, Duan said she heard a lot of stories about agriculture.

“I learned about what kind of crops we grow and how people try to manage their crops,” Duan said. “It was like a seed put in my heart when I was little, so I had an interest to study agriculture (in the U.S.).”

Her research topic is centered on nitrate leaching in northeast Nebraska, but part of the project is located in North Platte.

“I think one of the biggest reasons we are interested in this problem in the northeastern part of Nebraska is because the groundwater is already contaminated by nitrogen there because their soil is so sandy,” Duan said, “so the nitrate is easy to leach into the groundwater.”