Watch now: Vigil: An ice fishing day to enjoy together

Casey had a nibble or two but decided to come outside the tent to try out a couple of other spots with the boys and I. Tinsley moved into his chair and took over the fishing rod in that hole.

A few minutes later, she had a nibble and set the hook on a fat rainbow trout. She handled the duties all by herself and reeled it up and out of the hole.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She squealed with delight, “I got one, I got one.” Her dad helped her take it off the hook and the smile on her face spanned from ear to ear.

A short time later, Trax caught his first one and Tobias followed up with his own.

Nothing could have blessed my heart more than watching their facial expressions as they successfully handled the fishing rods.

Tobias loved handling the fish and he picked them out of the bucket and admired his handiwork time and time again.

Trax caught two fish and the first one he reeled in so fast the fish was dizzy by the time he came out of the hole. The second one, Trax pointed out, was reeled in more patiently and in a controlled manner, but just as enjoyable.

After a couple of hours, the kids were ready to come off the ice and our perfect day came to an end.