Watch now: Vigil: An ice fishing day to enjoy together

Shouts of joy and excitement rolled across the ice covered pond as three of my grandchildren experienced their first ice fishing excursion on Sunday afternoon.
All winter long, Tinsley, 9, Trax, 7, and Tobias, 4, have been asking when I would take them out.
The main reason, I think, was because they wanted to sit inside my portable shelter, which looked like fun to them.
Ice fishing became a winter hobby for me several years ago and I have grown to love the experiences I’ve had. The fresh, cold air gives me a feeling of exhilaration and the beauty of the sunrise and sunset is unmatched when seen from the middle of an ice-covered lake.
I think children need to spend more time outdoors and away from phones and digital media. The health benefits of activities in a natural environment goes a long way to encouraging youngsters to try something new.
It was a blessing that the temperature was mild that day. It allowed the kids to run freely across the frozen pond without fear of frostbite.
My son Jordan brought the three kids out to where I had set up my sled and a few buckets with fishing rods for each of them. The wind picked up a bit and the kids started shivering. I unfurled the tent and before long they were focused on fishing.
My friend Casey Schiel wanted to try ice fishing as well and he came out to join in the fun. It wasn’t long before the trout started taking the bait attached to the hook at the end of the line.
Casey had a nibble or two but decided to come outside the tent to try out a couple of other spots with the boys and I. Tinsley moved into his chair and took over the fishing rod in that hole.
A few minutes later, she had a nibble and set the hook on a fat rainbow trout. She handled the duties all by herself and reeled it up and out of the hole.
She squealed with delight, “I got one, I got one.” Her dad helped her take it off the hook and the smile on her face spanned from ear to ear.
A short time later, Trax caught his first one and Tobias followed up with his own.
Nothing could have blessed my heart more than watching their facial expressions as they successfully handled the fishing rods.
Tobias loved handling the fish and he picked them out of the bucket and admired his handiwork time and time again.
Trax caught two fish and the first one he reeled in so fast the fish was dizzy by the time he came out of the hole. The second one, Trax pointed out, was reeled in more patiently and in a controlled manner, but just as enjoyable.
After a couple of hours, the kids were ready to come off the ice and our perfect day came to an end.
Next up is a fish fry when they will be able to enjoy the fruit of their efforts. Trout have a lot of small bones so eating them is another art to master. Of course, we’ll carefully remove the bones to protect the kids.
The kids love to eat fish and have tried several other species. They will snarf down every filet I cook and always want more.
I want to encourage others to take your children and grandchildren out fishing, whether it is on the ice or open water. It will be an experience they will not soon forget and most importantly, the quality time spent with family is priceless.
