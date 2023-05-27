Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Mid-Plains Community College Valentine campus will offer a workshop about crime scene investigation next month. “CSI — Myth vs. Fact” is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. June 6.

It will be led by Lynne Dean, a retired forensic scientist from King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle, Washington. Dean has over 35 years of experience as a Latent Fingerprint Examiner in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

The first homicide scenes she assisted with were those of the Green River Killer. Since then, Dean has worked more than 1,000 crime scenes, collecting evidence and analyzing more than a million fingerprint comparisons. She has trained examiners, police officers and detectives for processing evidence and has presented her techniques at forensic conferences, student lectures and community events.

Her presentation in Valentine is recommended only for individuals 18 and older because of the graphic photos and information that will be presented.

Dean will discuss some of the many crimes she has covered and will explain how the culprits attempted to cover their tracks.

The presentation will be provided via Zoom. Afterward, participants will have the opportunity to test their knowledge and skills at determining evidence in a Myth vs. Fact game.

Those who attend are asked to take a roll of scotch tape, and choice of one of the following: a clear sheet protector, a ceramic cup or bottle or a pop can.

The fee for the workshop is $25. Registration can be done online at bceregister.mpcc.edu, by calling 402-376-8033 or by emailing valentine@mpcc.edu.