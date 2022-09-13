Former Special Forces Mark Nutsch talks about heroic mission at Playhouse

A team of 12 U.S. Special Forces helped the U.S.-lead effort to overthrow the Taliban in response to the 9/11 al-Qaeda attacks on American soil.

Mark Nutsch, a former Army Ranger and special operations officer, led that group into the northern provinces of Afghanistan that faced unenviable odds to overcome difficult circumstances.

The movie “12 Strong” documents the story of how Nutsch and his team helped unite the disparate forces against the Taliban and al-Qaeda, fighting on horseback much of the time.

On Tuesday, he shared a number of those moments of adversity to an appreciative crowd at the 40th anniversary of the Town Hall Lecture Series at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

“With 9/11, as they were trying to figure out a strategy at the national command level, there was a meeting of the National Security Council with then-President (George W.) Bush and main cabinet members,” Nutsch said. “The purpose was to match CIA intelligence officers that already had some connections with the northern alliance resistance and to match them with Special Forces teams.”

Those teams were then inserted into northern Afghanistan to try to work with the resistance organizations that were fighting against the Taliban and al-Qaeda, he said.

On Sept. 14, 2001, Nutsch’s 5th Special Forces team, based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was informed by the military they were going to lead the operation.

“The 5th Special Forces group was chosen because their focus region is the Middle East,” Nutsch said, “because they had a background in that region of the world and because of the qualifications, skills and mission-type focus that our team had to conduct unconventional warfare.”

When the unit was inserted into Afghanistan, it was discovered they would be fighting alongside the resistance on horseback. The name “Horse Soldiers” signifies a part of how this remarkable team accomplished their mission.

Nutsch said only two members of his team had any real experience on a horse and he was one of them. The others gained their only experience on the Walmart “Quarter” horses, where you slip in a quarter and ride.

About a year ago, the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and Nutsch said he took it hard because of the work his team had done 21 years ago.

“For me personally, it was probably the toughest point in my career,” Nutsch said, “after we’d done all these incredible things in the service to make strategic impact, to help those people improve their own communities and immense challenges.”

Nutsch has returned to Afghanistan both in uniform and as a defense contractor, and later as a private citizen.

“I participated in doing humanitarian effort,” he said, “just working with the people that worked with us in our darkest hour after 9/11.”

He said his phone and email began to blow up after the withdrawal and even though he was out of the military, he felt called to help.

“I’ve tried to move on but these people are in desperate needing advice on what to do, particularly our interpreters,” Nutsch said.

Nutsch said he has been involved in helping the interpreters and their families get out of Afghanistan. Several of them are now living and working in the United States after going through the process legally to enter the country.

Nutch's book, “Swords of Lightning,” is available online, published by Simon & Schuster.