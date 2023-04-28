Shelby Berglund, a graduate of North Platte High School and a former Telegraph intern, was recognized and awarded by the Omaha Press Club Scholarship Foundation. Berglund was awarded the Jim Denney “Good News” Scholarship.

Berglund is double majoring in journalism and sports communications. She has been serving as photo editor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney student paper, The Antelope.

Berglund is the first student at UNK to be awarded a scholarship by OPC. This is the first time the foundation has reached outside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha or Colorado University for any scholarship.