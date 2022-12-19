Freshman Rei Wood is the lone girl wrestler at Maxwell. That will change next year.

MAXWELL — Rei Wood is a solo act of sorts with the Maxwell wrestling team this season.

The freshman is the lone girl with the program and will compete at 126 pound. It comes a year before the school adds girls wrestling as a varsity sport.

"Her initial thought was that she was just going to sit out this year out and not wrestle," Maxwell coach Seth Crane said. "I just talked to her one day and told her we had an opening at the weight class. She has bought in since that conversation and helped us tremendously.

"She's in those tougher weights but she never gives up," Crane said of Wood, who also has wrestled at 132 pounds. "She impresses me at so many different levels, the first would be her commitment to (the program).

Wood is one of a dozen athletes on the Maxwell roster this year. Junior Jacob Young is the lone returner of the program's three state qualifiers last season.

Senior Easton Messersmith, who will compete at 145 pounds, likely would have joined the trio at state last year if he wasn't a tenth of a pound over for his weight class during district competition last year and, thus, ineligible for the tournament.

He returns to the team this year along with fellow senior Ethan Norton, who is back in Maxwell, after moving out of the district after his freshman season.

The Wildcats, who are next scheduled to compete in the Sandills/Thedford triangular on Jan. 5, are a young team overall with five freshman on the roster, including Wood.

Crane feels his team hasn't let the team's overall age show so far this season, however.

"We've wrestled really tough, especially for the young team we have," Crane said. "We're improving every week, which is the biggest goal of mine. We see mistakes every week we go to tournaments, but we also see improvements. We work on those mistakes in practice and hope to get better.

"That's the way its been trending for us this year, and hopefully we don't take any steps backwards," Crane said. "We haven't yet. I just think the mentality of the team is moving in the right direction."

As for the strength of the team this year?

"I definitely think that in the middle weights we are a pretty solid team," Crane said. "We're weaker in the lower weights. We don't have any (wrestlers) there. We're kind of bunched up (in the middle weights) right now.

"I think that has made our practice room better just because (the wrestlers) don't have to wrestle against the same people every day. They can choose new partners and I think that has been a benefit for us."