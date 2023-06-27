TUESDAY

Reynolds, Esther, 90, of Plattsburg, Missouri, formerly of North Platte, died June 17, 2023. Service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ, Osborn, Missouri. Burial is at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. Visitation is from 10-10:30 a.m. before the service. Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, is in charge of arrangements.

Shultz, Pauline, 92, of North Platte, died June 19, 2023. Graveside service and inurnment is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

WEDNESDAY

Linder, Marvin D., 81, of Cozad, died June 22, 2023. Service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Church of Christ, Cozad. Burial follows at the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation with family present is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Berryman Funeral Home, Cozad.

THURSDAY

Schwindt, Ron, 86, died Jan. 10, 2023. Service is at 11 a.m. Thursday,

June 29, 2023, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A gathering will take place at the Platte Bar following the service for a toast and to share memories. Shea, Thomas, 73, of Gothenburg, died June 22, 2023. Service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at the First United Methodist Church, Gothenburg. Inurnment is at a later date at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., with family present 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel.

FRIDAY

Wilson, Velma Gartrell West, 86, died Dec. 1, 2022. Service is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Dickens Cemetery. A luncheon follows at the Wallace United Methodist Church.

SATURDAY

Loibl, Richard, 68, of Gothenburg, died June 21, 2023. Service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Styskal, Jim A., 81, of Grant, died June 17, 2023. Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at New Hope Church, Ogallala. Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant, is in charge of arrangements.

SERVICE AT A LATER DATE

Burnett, Robin, 62, of Brady, died June 22, 2023. Service is at a later date. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.