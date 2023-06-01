Thursday

Hendrix, Leona L., 83, of North Platte, passed away on May 28, 2023. Graveside service is at 10 a.m. CT, Thursday, June 1, at the Paxton Cemetery. Adams & swan son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

Lundeen, Robert "Bob" Francis, 74, of North Platte, died May 25, 2023. A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte with Pastor Patrick sipes officiating. Burial will be private.

Martin, Yolanda, 94, of Brady, died May 5, 2023. service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Blase-strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial is at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Friday

Adams, Beth, 54, of Merna, died May 28, 2023. Celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the united Methodist Church, Merna. Burial is at the Merna Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Ambrose, David Paul, 51, of North Platte, died May 28, 2023. service is at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Bethel Church. Visitation is from noon-7 p.m., with family present 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, June 1, at Adams & swan son Funeral Home.

Saturday

Kreutzer, Gregory Alan, 62, of North Platte, died May 25, 2023. Celebration of life is from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the d&N Event Center. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Melroy, Lori Jean, 63, formerly of Cozad, died April 12, 2023, in Westminster, Colorado. Graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Sunday

Robinson, Brenda C., 84, of North Platte, died Nov. 17, 2022. Celebration of life is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Monday

Magee, Geraldine Evelyn (Lenz), 88, of Curtis, died May 26, 2023, at home. service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Pastor James Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Blase-Wetzel-strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.

Needham, Cherry Lee, 79, of North Platte, died May 30, 2023. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10 a.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel to proceed to the cemetery.

Tuesday

Heffner, Catherine May Arlene "Cathy," 87, died Jan. 2, 2023. service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & sycamore. Inurnment follows at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Peterson, Larry A., 75, of North Platte, died May 29, 2023. Graveside service with full military honors is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.