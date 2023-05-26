Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FRIDAY

Aubushon, Bonnie Glo, 94, of Brady, died May 19, 2023, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. Service is at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Burbach, Reinhold H. "Reiny," 98, of North Platte, died May 22, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial is at noon Friday, May 26, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. A reception meal follows the burial at 3 p.m. at St. Elizabeth's.

Davis, Jill Smith, 49, of Ansley, died May 22, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Catholic Church, Sargent. Burial follows at the Mount Hope Cemetery.

Liebig, Norbert Francis, 76, died May 22, 2023. Mass of Christian service is at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Our Lady of the Black Hills. interment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery at 3 p.m. Kinkade Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Pollock, Beverly A., 86, of Ogallala, died March 23, 2023. Private family inurnment is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at the Ogallala Cemetery. Memorial service follows at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Ogallala. A social will follow from 12:30-3 p.m. at Front Street, Ogallala. Draucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rivera, Rachel Rebecca, 83, of North Platte, died May 16, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial follows at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.

SATURDAY

Richards, Dennis Ray, 79, of Sun City West, Arizona, died May 19, 2023. Graveside service is at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, May 27, at the Paxton Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Ogallala is in charge of arrangements.

Royce, Barbara, 64, of Bullhead City, Arizona, died Jan. 25, 2023. Service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to follow at the Elks 660 in Cheyenne.

Waugh, Gene Raymond, 84, of North Platte, died May 20, 2023. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Parkview Nazarene Church. Private burial will be at a later date at North Platte Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

SUNDAY

Licking, Charles Neil, 79, of Lexington, died April 9, 2023. Celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lexington. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington, is in charge of arrangements.

TUESDAY

Kock, Stuart Jacob, 85, of North Platte, died May 23, 2023. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Lamont Cemetery, near Hershey. Visitation is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

WEDNESDAY

Tidyman, Kenneth, 69, of Maywood, died May 19, 2023 at his home. Graveside service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at the Maywood Cemetery with Pastor John Sexson officiating. Book signing is from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

THURSDAY

Martin, Yolanda, 94, of Brady, died May 5, 2023. Service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg. Burial is at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell.