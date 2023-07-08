SATURDAY

Hansen, Carol, 73, of Broken Bow, died June 9, 2023. Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Inurnment is at the Litchfield Cemetery.

Pinion, Robert L. "Bob," 82, of Hershey, died July 2, 2023. Service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Hershey United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com, prior to the service or at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.

MONDAY

Hahn, Chase C., 21, of Gothenburg, died July 3, 2023. Service is at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Gothenburg. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Whited, Troy Don, 55, died July 4, 2023. Service is at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the First United Methodist Church. Burial is at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation with family present is from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel and from 1-2:30 p.m. before the service at the church.

TUESDAY

Smith, Alice, 76, of Brownlee, died July 4, 2023. Service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ, Thedford. Burial follows at the Brownlee Cemetery. Visitation is from 9-10:30 a.m. before the service at the church. Govier Brother Mortuary of Mullen is in charge of arrangements.

WEDNESDAY

Johnson, Janet Arlene Miller, 81, died July 3, 2023. Graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Fairview Cemetery, Grant. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Bullock-Long Funeral Home, Grant.

THURSDAY

Hill, Clifford Lee, 87, of Holdrege, died July 1, 2023. Memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Inurnment is at a later date at the Venango Cemetery. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege, is in charge of arrangements.