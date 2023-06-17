SATURDAY

English, Angela, 44 of Gothenburg, died June 7, 2023. Celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial is at the Grandview Cemetery, Gothenburg. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

O'Brien, Norma Jean, 76, of Ogallala, died June 8, 2023. Service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Apostolic Family Worship Center, Ogallala. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala.

Pankonin, Sharyl R., 75, of Ogallala. Graveside service with military honors is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Ogallala Cemetery with the Rev. Curtis Tschetter officiating. She will be honored alongside her husband, dennis Pankonin, 76, of Ogallala, who died in 2021.

Sheets, Darla, 62, of Broken Bow, died June 11, 2023. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Govier Brothers Chapel, Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

SUNDAY

Gordon, Lois Jean, 98, of Purdum, died Dec. 15, 2022. Service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the united Church of Christ, Purdum. Inurnment is at the Purdum Cemetery. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

WEDNESDAY

Schnacker, Sandra S. "Sandy," 79, of Lexington, died June 13, 2023. Service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment is at the Cozad Cemetery. Visitation with family present is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.