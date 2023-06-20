TUESDAY

Cool, Anna Mae, 94, of Broken Bow, died June 16, 2023. service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Callaway Community Church. Burial is at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway.

Lind, Margaret Peckham, 98, of Gothenburg, died June 15, 2023. services is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Blase-strauser Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Fred Grant officiating. Blase-strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

WEDNESDAY

Heck, Gael Norman, 98, of north Platte, died June 17, 2023.

Viewing and visitation with family will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Graveside service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at Fort McPherson national Cemetery, near Maxwell.

Olsen, Philip Thomas, 72, of north Platte, died June 17, 2023. service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Valley Christian Church. Visitation with family is from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Schnacker, Sandra S. "Sandy," 79, of Lexington, died June 13, 2023. service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment is at the Cozad Cemetery. Visitation with family present is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home, Lexington.

FRIDAY

Cook, Alverda, 91, of Gothenburg, died June 18, 2023. service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial follows at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-7 p.m., with family present 4-6 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at Blase-strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Leonhardt, Bonnie Jo, 92, of north Platte, died June 11, 2023. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Fort McPherson national Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book will be available to sign from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

SATURDAY

Newport, James "Jim," died Nov. 7, 2019. Newport, Beverly (Nickles),

85, died dec. 13, 2022. Joint celebration of life is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Trenton Community Room. Inurnment follows at the Trenton Cemetery. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook, is in charge of arrangements.

Trofholz, Scott Robert, 58, of Ainsworth, died June 12, 2023. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 s. Votaw Road, Northest of Wellfleet. snack food is provided, bring your beverage. Hoch Funeral Home, Ainsworth, is in charge of arrangements.