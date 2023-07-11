TUESDAY

Smith, Alice, 80, of Brownlee, died July 4, 2023. service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the united Church of Christ, Thedford. Burial follows at the Brownlee Cemetery. Visitation is from 9-10:30 a.m. before the service at the church. Govier Brother Mortuary of Mullen is in charge of arrangements.

WEDNESDAY

Johnson, Janet Arlene Miller, 81, died July 3, 2023. Graveside service is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Fairview Cemetery, Grant. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Bullock-long Funeral Home, Grant.

Studley, Donna I., 67, of Phillipsburg, Kansas, died July 6, 2023. service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

THURSDAY

Hill, Clifford Lee, 87, of Holdrege, died July 1, 2023. Memorial ser-

vice is at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Inurnment is at a later date at the Venango Cemetery. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Holdrege, is in charge of arrangements.

Mesmer, Theodore Joseph "Joe," 88, of North Platte, died July 3, 2023. Celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Juy 13, at adams & swanson Funeral Home. Meal follows at the Moose lodge.

FRIDAY

Brown, Elaine Joyce, 84, died July 7, 2023. Graveside service is at

11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at the Gothenburg Cemetery.

SATURDAY

Coleman, Harry L. Jr, service is at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, July 15, at the Paxton united Methodist Church. Inurnment follows at the Paxton Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Compton, Kathryn Berniece Kahoe, 97, died April 7, 2023. Celebration of life is from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 15, at the Haysville, Kansas, Community library. smith Family Mortuaries, derby, Kanas, is in charge of arrangements.

Engbrecht, Patricia Ann "Pat" (Hamling), 91, of Tabor, Iowa, died July 3, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Glenwood. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 14, followed by a Prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Roby Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, is in charge of arrangements.

Miller, Jeffrey Keith, 66, of Loveland, Colorado, died April 15, 2023. Celebration of life is from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Highland Meadows Golf Course Clubhouse, Windsor, Colorado.