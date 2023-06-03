SATURDAY

Kreutzer, Gregory Alan, 62, of north Platte, died May 25, 2023. Celebration of life is from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the d&n event Center. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Melroy, Lori Jean, 63, formerly of Cozad, died April 12, 2023, in Westminster, Colorado. Graveside service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.

Werkmeister, Betty, died May 18, 2023. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Maywood Cemetery. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

SUNDAY

Farr, Billy, 46, of north Platte, died May 19, 2023. Celebration of life is June 4 at the red Willow Marina. Please bring lawn chairs, fishing poles and a side dish for a potluck. Wear lake attire. Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel is in charge of Arrangments.

Robinson, Brenda C., 84, of north Platte, died Nov. 17, 2022. Celebration of life is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

MONDAY

Bechtel, Guy W., 98, of Ogallala, died May 31, 2023. Service is at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 5, at new Hope Church, Ogallala. Interment with military honors is at the Ogallala Cemetery. Prairie Hills Funeral Home, Ogallala, is in charge of arrangements.

Connick, Terry M., 69, of Doniphan, died May 31, 2023. Mass of Christian burial is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at St. ann's Catholic Church, Doniphan. Inurnment is at a later date at the Cedarview Cemetery, Doniphan. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at St. Ann's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel, Grand Island, is in charge of arrangements.

Magee, Geraldine Evelyn (Lenz), 88, of Curtis, died May 26, 2023, at home. Service is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with Pastor James Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Fort McPherson national Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Blase-Wetzel-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Curtis.

Needham, Cherry Lee, 79, of north Platte, died May 30, 2023. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Fort McPherson national Cemetery, near Maxwell. Family and friends are invited to meet at 10 a.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel to proceed to the cemetery.

Opitz, Randy H., 82, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, died June 1, 2023. Celebration of life is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the Best Western Plus Inn and Suites, 3201 South Jeffers, north Platte.

TUESDAY

Heffner, Catherine May Arlene "Cathy," 87, died Jan. 2, 2023. Service is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Inurnment follows at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens.

Peterson, Larry A., 75, of north Platte, died May 29, 2023. Graveside service with full military honors is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Fort McPherson national Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

SERVICE AT A LATER DATE

Schmidler, Marilyn, 86, of Omaha, died May 25, 2023. Private family memorial is at a later date.