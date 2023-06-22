THURSDAY

Tolle, Augusta "June," 88, of Maxwell, died June 16, 2023. Service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the First Baptist Church, Maxwell. Burial is at 1 p.m. MT Friday, June 23, at the Beth EL Cemetery, Cheyenne. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

FRIDAY

Cook, Alverda, 91, of Gothenburg, died June 18, 2023. Service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at the American Lutheran Church, Gothenburg. Burial follows at the Gothenburg Cemetery. Visitation is from 1-7 p.m., with family present 4-6 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg.

Leonhardt, Bonnie Jo, 92, of North Platte, died June 11, 2023. Graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The memorial book will be available to sign from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.

SATURDAY

Newport, James "Jim," died Nov. 7, 2019. Newport, Beverly (Nickles), 85, died Dec. 13, 2022. Joint celebration of life is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Trenton Community Room. Inurnment follows at the Trenton Cemetery. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel, McCook, is in charge of arrangements.

Trofholz, Scott Robert, 58, of Ainsworth, died June 12, 2023. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 32780 S. Votaw Road, northeast of Wellfleet. Snack food is provided, bring your beverage. Hoch Funeral Home, Ainsworth, is in charge of arrangements.

TUESDAY

Reynolds, Esther, 90, of Plattsburg, Missouri, formerly of North Platte, died June 17, 2023. Service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ, Osborn, Missouri. Burial is at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. Visitation is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. before the service. Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, is in charge of arrangements.

Shultz, Pauline, 92, of North Platte, died June 19, 2023. Graveside service and inurnment is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.