Gingerbread exchange educates students about other states

Gingerbread cookies bring out moments of pleasure at Christmastime, and Mitchel Ferguson’s class found an opportunity for learning as well.

Ferguson is a first-year kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary School in North Platte. He latched on to a project to expand his students’ knowledge of other states and students.

“I had a teacher reach out to me on social media,” Ferguson said. “She’s from California and she reached out to me knowing I was a kindergarten teacher in Nebraska. She asked if we would like to participate in this gingerbread exchange.”

The exchange involved 76 classes in 35 states, so Ferguson put his kindergarten class into the mix. He said the classes were broken up into groups, and 20 schools in 17 different states were in his group.

The project asked teachers and students to make a gingerbread creation on paper and exchange it with each of the schools in their group.

“It was awesome,” Ferguson said. “We received one from every state and we sent one to them as well.”

The students in Ferguson’s class worked together to design a gingerbread that would reflect the identity of Nebraska.

“We wanted it to directly relate with the state of Nebraska,” Ferguson said. “We talked about it as a class. We watched videos of Nebraska and what is specific about Nebraska that we could add to our gingerbread.”

The students came up with the design and Ferguson drew it up.

“We have our state flag on there, and a lot of the kids knew about farming, so they wanted to add that into it,” Ferguson said. “We, obviously, have a piece of corn on ours. He wears overalls with some buttons and we have boots on as well.”

He said the final design was fully the students’ creation.

The project helps introduce students to new places. In the final week before Christmas, Ferguson said, it was a great opportunity for a new way to teach students about other states.

“Our social studies curriculum this week was really based around traveling the world or traveling to see different things,” Ferguson said. “So I found historical videos of every state that was in our group.”

The students learned about the history of the states as well as the state birds and facts about the states.

“They were excited about the schools’ stories,” Ferguson said. “Each school wrote a story about what their town was like. That was the most incredible thing.

“One person from Pleasanton, California, talked about how they had the world’s most famous soft-serve ice cream, and to 5-year-olds — kindergartners — that’s the best fact they heard ever.”

He said the students enjoyed learning about other states and about the other classes. Some of the schools sent pictures of the kids.

“They learned that there are kids in other kindergartens that have the same name as them,” Ferguson said. “That was very exciting for them. It was just fun all the way around.”

Ferguson is a graduate of St. Patrick High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.