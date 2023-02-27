Girls in fourth through eighth grade are invited to join a select singing group in North Platte.

“It’s a good opportunity for girls,” said Rebekah Dailey, 16, who is pianist for the group, Prairie Angels Chorale. “We don’t have a lot of opportunities” like this in our community, so she really appreciates it, she said.

“It’s a great way to expand your horizons and have a mentor” to help you develop your singing skills, she said.

Most of that mentoring comes from Nikki Schmidt, the conductor of the chorale.

Schmidt studied under Elizabeth Peters at North Platte Community College, graduating with an associate of fine arts degree. She has taught private vocal and piano lessons for nine years. She teaches music at Maxwell School, as she has for the past four years.

“I just moved here,” said Ruona Sipes, 12. Joining Prairie Angels has helped her develop her voice while meeting new friends, she said.

The Prairie Angels Chorale rehearses on Sunday afternoons at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 305 W. Fifth St. They are planning a concert this spring.

"I really like coming here because everybody’s nice and we sing all kinds of music," said Caroline Baker, 9.

Ilsa Cline, 11, agreed that the variety of musical selections makes her enthusiastic about coming to rehearsals each week — and performing for audiences.

The chorale was organized in October 2021 at NPCC, later becoming an independent group. They have performed as part of NPCC and Heartland Singers concerts. They joined with local instrumental students to present their own concert in December.

Participants learn music fundamentals and how to read music, while developing their voices, said Jared Daily, the group’s manager.

“We teach skills that are transferable to their adult life," he said, "beyond what they learn in school choirs.”

Dailey is an accomplished musician himself. He sang in the San Francisco Boys Chorus, then the San Francisco Men’s Chorus, from ages 10-17. An instrumentalist, he was principal trumpet player in the Brigham Young University Symphony Orchestra and has played in a number of other groups.

Rebekah is his daughter. She has been studying piano and voice for about 10 years. In November she was named to the 2022 Nebraska All-State Choir (soprano 2) through North Platte High School.

The enrollment cost for the chorale is $25, twice a year, and scholarships are available, Dailey said.

For more information, email pachorale@gmail.com.