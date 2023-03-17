Jack Aden, Parker Graves and Kara Waskowiak, all of Gothenburg High School, finished first in their respective individual events at the state Class B Speech Championships.
Aden was first in entertainment speaking, Graves in oral interpretation of humorous prose and Waskowiak took first in oral interpretation of poetry, as well as a sixth place in program oral interpretation.
The North Platte High School duo interpretation team of Levi Luenenborg and Joseph Roeder finished fifth in Class A.
State speech results:
Class A
Team sweepstakes: 12, North Platte.
- Duo interpretation: 5, Levi Luenenborg and Joseph Roeder.
- Entertainment speaking: 9, Jenna Hood.
- Oral interpretation of drama: 15, Cyrus Frazier, Lyndsay James, Pluto Axthelm, Tuesday Allen.
- Oral interpretation of serious prose: 7, Joseph Roeder.
Class B
- Team sweepstakes: 6, Gothenburg; 11, Ogallala.
- Entertainment speaking: 1, Jack Aden, Gothenburg.
- Extemporaneous speaking: 4, Caleb Most, Ogallala.
- Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 1, Parker Graves, Gothenburg.
- Oral interpretation of poetry: 1, Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg.
- Program oral interpretation: 6, Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg.
Class C1
- Team sweepstakes: T14, Chase County; T21, Sutherland.
- Oral interpretation of poetry: 2, Aragorn Green, Chase County.
- Oral interpretation of serious prose: 6, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland.
Class C2
- Team sweepstakes: T9, Perkins County; T19, Maxwell; T19, St. Pat's.
- Duet acting: 6, Megan Montgomery and Madison Gifford, St. Pat’s.
- Informative speaking: 5, Gavin Smith, Perkins County.
- Oral interpretation of serious prose: 6, Lisselle Lucas, Maxwell.
- Persuasive speaking: 1, Gavin Smith, Perkins County; 5, Eli Busick, Perkins County.