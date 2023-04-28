The Diocese of Grand Island has announced the winners of the 2023 Pro-Life Youth Contest. Winners receive certificates, award money and recognition online at gidiocese.org/pro-life.
First-place winners from each grade were forwarded on to be entered into the state contests.
Pro-life Youth Art Contest winners:
Kindergarten
- Grace Leiphart, first place, St. Luke's Parish.
- Allie Brown, second place (tied), McDaid Elementary.
- Claire Wiesen, second place (tied), McDaid Elementary.
- Gracie Matal, third place, St. Mary's Cathedral.
First grade
- Avery Mosel, first place, McDaid Elementary.
- Lillian Ericksen, second place, St. Mary's, Mullen.
- Rowan Friesell, third place, Prince of Peace.
Second grade
- Arya Reformado, first place, McDaid Elementary.
- Grace Wiesen, second place, McDaid Elementary.
- Valeria Perez-Veliz, third place, St. Mary's Cathedral.
Third grade
- Taffy Wang, first place, McDaid Elementary.
- Ruby Bernt, second place, Spring Creek Homeschool.
- James Krondak, third place, McDaid Elementary.
Fourth grade
- Jessa Curtis, first place, St. Luke's Parish.
- Anyelin Nunez, second place, St. Mary's Cathedral.
- Addie Bernt, third place, Spring Creek Homeschool.
Fifth grade
- Samantha Bell, first place, St. Luke's Parish.
- Ryker Atkins, second place, McDaid Elementary.
- Elizabeth Seafeldt, third place, McDaid Elementary.
Sixth grade
- Jared Mack, first place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
- Abby Rempe, second place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
- Sara Stevens, third place, St. Luke's Parish.
Pro-life Youth Essay Contest winners:
Seventh grade
- Megan Burris, first place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
- Marley Thomsen, second place, North Platte Catholic Schools.
- Adrianna Reinders, third place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
Eighth grade
- Briana Ezewudo, first place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
- Nicole McCaslin, second place, St. Joseph.
- Jaxon Braithwait, third place, North Platte Catholic Schools.
Ninth grade
- Catalina Chavez, first place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
- Jacie Palik, second place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
- Cutter Obermiller-Snyder, third place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
10th grade
- Spencer Wiens, first place, Grand Island Central Catholic.
11th grade
- Reese Reilly, first place, Grand Island Central Catholic.