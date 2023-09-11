The Grand Island Rifle Club has announced its annual fall gun show for Oct. 28-29 in Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

The venue allows for more space for both dealers and attendees alike. This space will allow the gun show to host more than 300 tables with dealers and exhibitors from across the country, according to a press release.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. Admission is $5 per day. Outside food and drinks, and pets are not allowed in the facility.

Dealer and exhibitor tables are available for $35 per table for both days of the show. Table registration and payment are due Oct. 24. Table registration forms with payment can be sent to Grand Island Rifle Club, PO Box 277, Grand Island, NE 68802.

All guns will be required to be unloaded and tied inoperable and will be checked and secured at the main entrance.

For more information on securing table reservations, go to girifleclub.com or contact Mike Lentz at 308-383-6962 or at mlentz1504@yahoo.com. For additional event information, go to heartlandeventscenter.com or girifleclub.com.