Great Plains Health announced Monday they provided $18.1 million in free, uncompensated care in 2022.

The regional hospital also said in a press release it has contributed more than $2 million to the local economy in utility expenses and paid more than $129 million in wages. The hospital employs about 1,200 who live and shop in the region.

In the past five years, GPH has provided $152.7 million in total free care. Uncompensated care is the amount that a hospital does not get reimbursed due to a patient not having insurance or the ability to pay for the cost of care. Likewise, Great Plains Health provided $1.2 million in medication assistance for patients in 2022. More information about Great Plains Health’s financial assistance program is found on its website at gphhealth.org.

“As a non-profit organization, Great Plains Health has a long tradition of improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve,” GPH said in the press release. “Whether through partnerships with local organizations, financial resources or the many hours each year that our employees and physicians give through volunteering, we strongly believe that we have a corporate responsibility to help ensure the continued success of the North Platte region. Great Plains Health has contributed to key local projects in recent years, including:

$500,000 to North Platte Community College’s Health and Science Center.

$500,000 toward the Shot in the Arm housing incentive.

Approximately $120,000 annually to other community causes including the Platte River Fitness Series, North Platte Trails Network, Mid-Plains United Way, Town Hall Lecture Series, North Platte Community Playhouse, Prairie Arts Center.

Beyond financial support, Great Plains Health employees give more than 16,500 hours to volunteer causes across the region, with organizations that include Community Connections, Rape and Domestic Abuse Program, Guardians of the Children, Fur the Love of Paws, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity and numerous other organizations, schools and churches.

"Great Plains Health is purposeful in making strategic decisions that align with our Community Health Needs Assessment," the hospital said. "As part of the Affordable Care Act, tax-exempt hospitals are required to complete a CHNA once every three years to identify the greatest health needs in our community. More information about the current CHNA report is found on the web site.”