Great Plains Health sets 2023 schedule for new parent classes

Great Plains Health offers new parents a number of resources to help welcome newborns into the world, including free and interactive classes that are designed to build parents’ skills and knowledge. The schedule is set for monthly breastfeeding 101 and prepared childbirth classes in 2023.

“Parents tell us that these classes answer questions and ease concerns as they embark upon parenthood,” said Michelle Pagel, BSN, RN, director of women and children’s services. “Our highly-trained team does an outstanding job creating an inviting, supporting environment for moms and dads to build confidence in their new roles.”

The certified lactation team at Great Plains Health teaches the breastfeeding 101 course, designed to provide a solid foundation of knowledge regarding all aspects of breastfeeding. Topics include the benefits of breastfeeding, supply and demand, skin-to-skin, feeding cues, positioning, pumping and milk storage, GPH said in a press release.

Breastfeeding 101 is a two-hour class taught on the first Tuesday of the month, during most months.

GPH also offers a one-day prepared childbirth class, led by certified childbirth educators. The class is designed specifically to prepare parents for the childbirth experience. Topics include the basics of pregnancy through labor and delivery, medical interventions, techniques of relaxation and after-delivery care of the mother.

“Having a baby is a fun and exciting time for families, and it is certainly a transition,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said. “We are here for parents and babies every step of the way. We offer a level II NICU nursey for our premature babies that is staffed by specialized nurses. In 2022, we became a center for breastmilk donations, partnering with Mothers’ Milk Bank in Denver to test and pasteurize local breastmilk donations for our babies on the floor who need it. We truly believe in creating an environment where you are cared for, and cared about.”

Prepared childbirth classes run all day on the first Saturday of the month, during most months.

Registration for these classes is free and required.

For a full calendar and to register, go to gphealth.org/events.

In 2022, Great Plains Health delivered 535 babies, including 272 boys, 263 girls and three sets of twins. October was the busiest month for deliveries.