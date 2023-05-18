Home health and hospice services currently being provided by Great Plains Health will transfer to Vetter Senior Living, effective July 1. Great Plains Health Marketing Manager Mary Roberts made the announcement in a press release on Thursday.

Vetter operates 28 facilities in Nebraska, including three in North Platte: Linden Court, Linden Estates and Linden Regency. The company purchased Regency Retirement Residence (now Linden Regency) from GPHealth in 2020 in an arrangement that complemented Vetter’s existing services in the area.

“We are pleased to partner with Vetter once again on an arrangement that ensures our community’s continued success,” said Ivan Mitchell, CEO of GPHealth. “We see firsthand the high quality and care that Vetter provides, and this partnership simply makes sense because of Vetter’s excellent focus in world-class home health and hospice care.”

“All of GPHealth Home Health and Hospice existing patients will continue to receive outstanding care through Vetter,” states the press release, and “GPHealth employees have been invited to continue employment with Vetter.”

“GPHealth and Vetter are united in our mission to serve this community,” said Glenn Van Ekeren, president of Vetter. “We are truly invested in the North Platte area, and have a mutual goal of offering the very best care to ... patients across the region.”

Vetter specializes in the wide range of rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, home health care and hospice services.

“GPHealth is pleased to support Vetter in their area of expertise and transfer home health and hospice operations to them,” reads the press release. “The partnership puts patients first because it allows Vetter to further serve within their niche, and allows GPHealth to leverage resources in other areas of community need.”