Habitat for Humanity mailbox auction call for artisans

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is calling for artisans to participate in the 2022 Mailbox Auction. Artisans will use their creativity — of any medium — to decorate a custom mailbox that will be sold at an auction fundraiser. All auction proceeds will be used to purchase materials to build homes for area families in need of improved housing.

Artisans can register online at tinyurl.com/callforartisans or call the office at 308-534-6251.

Artisans will have a month to complete their work so the mailboxes can make appearances at local businesses, and the community can vote on their favorite entry.

The event will be hosted Dec. 8 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 North Jeffers St. Cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.