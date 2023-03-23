Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Lied Center for Performing Arts have announced that single tickets for "Hamilton" will go on sale to the public on April 12 at 11 a.m. at liedcenter.org, in person at the Lied Center box office or by calling 402-472-4747. Tickets will be available for performances on August 2-13.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $169, with a select number of premium seats available from $199 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," Seller said. "There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Lincoln, Nebraska, engagement should be made through liedcenter.org.”

For more information on "Hamilton," go to hamiltonmusical.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.