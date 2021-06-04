Hands on activities, building tours part of Lincoln County Historical Museum's Heritage Festival

The Heritage Festival June 12 and 13 features many activities that anyone can enjoy, and even learn from, at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.
“We are trying to bring in more hands-on, interpretive things this year,” said Jim Griffin, director and curator of the museum at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. “So, we have more people at historic buildings that are going to be able to tell you the history of the building. For hands-on, we have our telegraph line operating this year. We actually never had it during Heritage Festival; we just usually do it for school tours. But we’re going to have it operating in our depot, so people can come in and learn how to be a telegrapher.”
Along with the telegraph line operating, the festival will have a special display featuring the 1996 Olympic torch.
“The gentleman that does our interpretation for the Pony Express, he did the Pony Express ride for the 1996 Olympics when they were in Atlanta,” Griffin said. “He’s going to have the torch that was used on the run here. So I think people will find that fun to come look at. It’s completely different than previous torches because they had to design it so that guys could ride a horse with it.”
Saturday, June 12, will feature corn shelling, a kids’ corn scramble and old-fashioned kids games all day. An old-time church service will take place at 11:30 p.m., followed by a tractor parade at 2 p.m.
Music will be played throughout the day, which will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.
“We have several things that happen every year, which include our farm show,” Griffin said. “Lots of antique tractors out here, which is also our tractor parade and our tractor rodeo. On Sunday is when our tractor rodeo happens, and it’s a fun time watching the guys do things with the old antique tractors, whether it’s balancing them on a balance beam or various obstacle courses.”
The tractor rodeo will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13. The Lonestar Church service will also be that day at 12:30 p.m. Sunday’s events run from noon to 4 p.m.
The museum was unable to host a festival in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“I think people are ready to get back out,” Griffin said. “The events that we were able to have last year, like our Christmas Village and things like that, were above and beyond normal attendance. I think the same kind of attendance will happen this year as people get back out, start doing things again.”
During the festival, people will be able to view an operating blacksmith, along with ladies spinning and weaving. Rope making is among the hands-on activities that people can try or watch, Griffin said.
Food vendors, a model train show, tractor show, stationary hay baling, Flatlanders Car Club display, Skippy’s Kids interactive goat experiences, a kiddie train, historic demonstrations and historic building interpreters will be available anytime during the festival.
“We’ll also be distributing Brown-Harano photos during the entire weekend,” Griffin said. “So, if you got your picture taken at the Brown-Harano photo studio in the past and you want to come in and get the negatives along with any proofs of your family, you can just come to the festival and we’ll have a booth set up to do that for you.”