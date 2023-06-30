The Silver Spur Lodging Co. based in Wyoming purchased the Hanging H Ranch from Neal Hansen in 2022 and plans to offer the property for a variety of uses.

The property, 3,651 acres, will be used mainly as a hunting lodge with options for other events as well, including weddings and family reunions. Kaylin Ledgerwood, marketing coordinator, is working on developing the potential uses for the lodge about six miles west of Sutherland.

“One of the things I learned about the property is that in 2013, the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Ball was hosted here,” Ledgerwood said.

There are seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and the property includes a new barn, historic barn, outdoor arena, indoor arena, dog kennel with pens and exercise area.

“The master bedroom is on the main floor and overlooks the South Platte River valley to the south,” Ledgerwood said. “There are four bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper floor.”

The main floor has what Ledgerwood said is considered the game room or trophy room.

“It’s got the bar set up and a gas fireplace,” she said. “There is a pool table and dart board. It is definitely a fun, entertaining space.”

The original house has had a couple of sections added to it, Ledgerwood said. There is a formal dining room and a large kitchen area that opens into a family room with a fireplace and lots of windows.

Surrounding the main house are large lawns and the buildings on the north side offer many options for guests.

“There are dog kennels,” Ledgerwood said. “It’s kind of interesting because they extend inside and they have feeding elements in there for the dogs.”

The new barn has eight stables and a tack and saddle room.

“As a backdrop for photos,” Ledgerwood said, “I’ve seen photos with those doors opened up for a unique background for graduations or weddings.”

Ribbon cutting will be scheduled sometime around the first of August with an open house, she said.

“Next spring, we’d like to do a vendor open house for photographers, bakers,” Ledgerwood said, “all the people in that industry to come check it out.”

The website at silverspurlodging.com offers information on booking one of the four lodges. Ledgerwood may be contacted by phone at 307-327-6505. The locations include Elk Hollow Lodge near Saratoga, Wyoming; Hanging Bull Lodge near Saratoga and Encampment, Wyoming; The Huston Lodge, 15 miles east of Walden, Colorado; and the newly acquired Hanging H Lodge west of Sutherland.

Ledgerwood said the price will depend on the event and the number of nights and which buildings will be used. The lodge will be available for weddings and other events primarily after spring turkey season ends and into September.

The hunting opportunities will be on a membership basis with the company working on the details of cost and how many members will have access to the lodge and property.